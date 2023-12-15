Blakes Hughes keen to extend winning lead in Newcastle premiership

Cessnock reinsman Blake Hughes believes Stick Man is his best chance on Saturday night as he looks to strengthen his hold on a second Newcastle Harness Racing Club drivers' premiership.
Hughes has a 30-point lead in the eight-four-two scoring system over defending champion Josh Gallagher, who is not at the meeting. The card is the second last of the season at the track.
Louth Park trainer Darren Elder has the trainers' title won with a 134-point lead. Elder trains Stick Man, which won last week and has the inside, second-row draw in race four.
"I thought Stick Man was the best, because he's got a good draw and he's been firing," Hughes said.
"The one [Sergei] has got a bit of gate speed, too, but it just comes down to luck from there I suppose."
Hughes, who won the drivers' title three years ago, has several good chances on the program.
"They all competitive and the barriers aren't too bad," Hughes said.
He drives another Elder last-start winner Cash Em In Shannon in the mares race from gate six.
"If she can get across to the top, she will be a really good chance, leader's back or something like that. She always runs a good race," he said.
He partners Siya for Elder from the outside gate in the feature race, the Goozdolphin Racing Maiden Muster Final.
"I sprinted her off the arm last week and she let up [for fifth], but it was only her third start and she's getting better with every run, so she might surprise me a bit hopefully," Hughes said.
Elder's Be Good Benny in the eighth has gate four.
"He's been pretty consistent but there's a lot of speed inside me so he'll need a bit of luck," Hughes said.
"Hopefully I can tuck in behind them."
Joes Redemption has gate two for Elder and Hughes in the last.
"He hasn't won for us yet but I don't mind him if he can lead," he said.
