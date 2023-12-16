Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Maitland

A 26-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in the Hunter overnight.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Haussman Drive at Thornton just after midnight, in the early hours of Saturday, December 16.
Paramedics made every effort to treat the rider, but sadly he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established which has been forensically examined.
Port Stephens-Hunter police officers said that the rider of the Yamaha motorcycle lost control after failing to negotiate a bend before he was ejected and struck a tree.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information into the incident or dash-cam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
