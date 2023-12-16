Here's to our Hunter 'angels', you make our community great

Less than 24 hours after a bushifre claimed his home, Michael Firth told the Newcastle Herald of his family's escape, and loss.
"I've got the clothes on my back and that's about it," Mr Firth said on Friday after he, his wife and their two young sons fled their Weston house as the flames closed in on Thursday.
"The boys were able to take a couple of things with them, but we've lost things that can't be replaced," Mr Frith told Herald reporter Matthew Kelly.
After all that loss, so close to Christmas, what really struck me was what Mr Firth said next.
"I really can't thank the firefighters enough. There were so many of them; they were like angels, just awesome."
With a hot and dry conditions predicted, and while the rest of the Hunter looks forward to long warm days by the water, the region's Rural Fire Service volunteers are no doubt preparing for a horror summer. Our paramedics, firefighters, doctors, nurses and police are preparing for an influx of incidents, an increase in calls for help.
They live and work among us, they are our community.
With schools broken up, many leaving work for a well-earned break and families preparing for a precious festive catch-up, it is a good time to reflect on this community I am fortunate to be a part of.
It is the community Mr Firth talked about, where volunteers stand shoulder to shoulder to fight for the homes of people they may never meet. It is the community that rallies to support the families of those who have faced immeasurable loss this year. It is the community that digs deep, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, to make sure everyone can experience some joy this Christmas.
It is a privilege for the Herald to tell the stories of our community, for our community. And it is only due to the support of our subscribers and advertisers that we can continue to do the quality, investigative journalism our masthead is known for and our region deserves.
To all our subscribers, readers and partners, thank you for your support in 2023. I wish you and your families a wonderful festive season, a safe and restful holiday, and a 2024 full of promise and opportunity. And to the workers: the paramedics, police officers, nurses, doctors, retail staff, firefighters, carers, and everyone who is keeping our community safe and well while others relax, thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Lisa Allan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.