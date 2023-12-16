Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Comment

Sporting Declaration: Why Gary van Egmond lost his rag

By Robert Dillon
Updated December 16 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak
Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak

By all accounts, it blindsided the small group of journalists in attendance, largely because none of them had contributed in any way to Gary van Egmond's rather futile little tantrum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.