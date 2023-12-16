Sporting Declaration: Why Gary van Egmond lost his rag

By all accounts, it blindsided the small group of journalists in attendance, largely because none of them had contributed in any way to Gary van Egmond's rather futile little tantrum.
Van Egmond, in his capacity as coach of the Newcastle Jets' A-League Women, took the opportunity at last week's media briefing to not just discuss his team's clash with Sydney FC, but to deliver a rant about this newspaper, which he labelled a "rag".
I should perhaps be the bigger man and let it slide, but unfortunately the comments that have been relayed to me were like the proverbial red rag, pun intended, to a bull.
For starters, I would just like to state with no false modesty that this "rag" provides the best coverage of soccer of any paper in Australia. Bar none.
In particular, we devote hundreds of stories every year to women's soccer, from the Matildas, to the A-League Women, right down to the Northern NSW NPLW, in which one team last season conceded 218 goals across the course of the season, while scoring only five themselves.
It's also the same "rag" in which van Egmond was happy to be quoted at length earlier this year explaining why all of us, with our taxes and rates, should collectively contribute towards upgrading his workplace.
"We need to be lobbying councils and governments to help build a home of football for our future generations," he told me in February.
When it suits, this "rag" apparently makes a handy soapbox.
So what prompted his fit of pique?
I'll take a stab in the dark and suggest it had something to do with our report last week that he was talking to the Chinese Football Federation about a job in charge of their national junior-women's program.
He texted me midweek, asking me to hold off on publishing the story until it suited him. We didn't need his permission to print a newsworthy yarn we'd been following for two weeks, so it ran the next day. (A story, incidentally, that did not leak out of China).
But wait ... there's more. Van Egmond had also become aware that I was making inquiries about another matter, completely unrelated, which I would suggest might not reflect particularly well on him.
He phoned me and asked to discuss it.
"Fire away," I said. No, he replied, he wanted to talk face to face. Could I meet him for a coffee?
There were a few slight issues that ensured I did not jump at this generous offer.
First, I don't drink coffee. Second, van Egmond explained that he had Covid, which I have somehow managed to avoid contracting since it first emerged. Perhaps most pertinently, I had a hunch that whatever information he wanted to share would be off the record, and not for publication.
So why the need for a friendly sit-down? I've been around long enough to suspect when someone wants to butter me up with positive spin. Hence I told him I'd get back to him, and didn't. Oops, my bad.
These two separate snubs, on my behalf, led van Egmond to declare that I harbour a grudge. I prefer to think I'm just a reasonable judge of character.
In saying that, if van Egmond has a hide like a rhino, I have a memory like an elephant.
I haven't forgotten the day I was watching a Jets (men) training session, and he lambasted me all the way from the halfway line up to my vantage point on the bank overlooking the pitch.
I haven't forgotten that a year or so later, he invited my colleague James Gardiner "outside" after taking exception to a question at a press conference. I haven't forgotten that around the same time, he delivered a broadside at my colleague Craig Kerry after a Northern NSW NPL match at Macquarie Field, when the Jets' youth team were playing in that competition.
None of which worries James, Craig or I one bit. We're big boys.
Last week, however, van Egmond vented his spleen at another colleague, Renee Valentine, even though she was basically an innocent bystander.
Renee did not take it personally and certainly did not complain about it. I actually became aware of the whole circus via others in attendance. Van Egmond apologised afterwards, which was chivalrous.
Since then, he has flown to China for further discussions, while maintaining that no deal had been done and suggesting there might be a chance he could take up that role while continuing to oversee Newcastle's women and the club's academy, which would be a remarkable logistical exercise.
Anyway, all I can say is that I hope van Egmond, while the Jets' season hangs in the balance, hasn't travelled to and from China in vain. I have an inkling I'm not the only one in town with my fingers crossed that he lands that job.
What a rags-to-riches tale it would be.
WHAT'S the hold-up with Bradman Best?
After Jacob Saifiti's recent decision to re-sign with the Newcastle Knights for a further three seasons, Best remains their highest-profile free agent.
But that's not through lack of effort.
My understanding is that Knights officials have tabled a long-term offer to Best that recognises his value as one of the hottest young centres in the NRL.
The 22-year-old was outstanding last season, delivering 13 tries in 25 games for Newcastle, as well as scoring a double in a memorable State of Origin debut for NSW. He also formed a deadly combination with his new wing partner, Greg Marzhew, who scored 22 tries playing outside Best.
Like any player, young Bradman is entitled to explore his options, and he would be silly not to.
Maybe there are a host of clubs clamouring for his services, but if that's the case, I'm surprised about the lack of speculation floating around on the rugby league grapevine.
It's pretty hard to keep a secret these days, especially with agents who like to use the media for tactical purposes by talking up the interest in their clients.
But in Best's case, the only other club I can recall him being publicly linked to are the Wests Tigers.
There were reports a while ago that the Tigers were preparing to make Best "one of the highest-paid centres in the NRL", which he already apparently is.
Presumably the Tigers are so desperate for any half-decent talent that they can outbid the Knights, or any other club for that matter. But it's hard not to reach the conclusion that anyone who goes there is risking career suicide.
The Tigers are coming off two consecutive wooden spoons, have a novice coach in Benji Marshall and their entire board has just this week resigned.
If I was in Best's position, on the verge of what could potentially be a long and lucrative rep career, the last club I'd be joining are the Tigers.
They're facing a long, painful rebuilding operation. The Knights have been there, done that, and last season would suggest they're on an upward trajectory.
