Shakespeare's Dream brought to life in Pacific Park, Newcastle

Marigold Pazar's gripping performance as Helena, the love-sick but spurned young girl whose desperate affections for Demetrius are matched only by his determination to ignore her, shone from the first scenes, which opened on the slopes of the natural amphitheatre, under the shade of the massive, central tree. As the play progresses and, by the tricks of the fairy Puck, Demetrius and Lysander profess their love for Helena, Pazar's performance fills the character with life and appears as one of the most fully drawn among the cast.