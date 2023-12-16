Newcastle Herald
Shakespeare's Dream brought to life in Pacific Park, Newcastle

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated December 16 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:53pm
The Whale Chorus troupe performed A Midsummer Night's Dream in Pacific Park on Friday night to a rapt crowd. Picture supplied.
There was a point, as the players prepared to strut and fret their hour on the stage when the setting sun hit the broad leaves of the big fig tree in Pacific Park and made them glow. At its feet, a tangle of exposed roots around the Fairy Queen's bower spread out toward the lawn where families had come with picnic blankets and lounged for a night of Shakespeare under the stars.

