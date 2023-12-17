Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jets draw strength from late equaliser

By James Gardiner
Updated December 17 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Goodwin celebrates after Trent Buhagiar scored a late equaliser for a 2-all draw with Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Archie Goodwin celebrates after Trent Buhagiar scored a late equaliser for a 2-all draw with Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

COACH Rob Stanton is proud of the character and fight in the Newcastle Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.