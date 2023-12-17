Jets draw strength from late equaliser

COACH Rob Stanton is proud of the character and fight in the Newcastle Jets.
Next for his young brigade is learning how to kill teams off.
Super sub Trent Buhagiar scored with the last kick of the game to snatch a 2-all draw with Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
It was the second time this season the Jets have scored in injury-time to share the points with Perth - Apostolos Stamatelopoulos struck in the second minute of injury time for 2-all in round one.
Unlike the season-opener, the Jets led 1-0 on Saturday and were in total control at the break.
However, Perth striker Adam Taggart levelled two minutes into the second half - his 19th goal at Turton Road - and Stefan Colakovski swooped on a poor back pass eight minutes later to turn the game on its head.
The Jets led 2-0 against Western Sydney at home in round three and also had to settle for a 2-all draw.
"Once you have the foot on the throat, you don't let them up," Stanton said. "We shot ourselves in the foot. That might happen for a little bit until we learn lessons as a young group.
"We had 60 per cent of possession. It doesn't mean anything if you don't create big chances and score enough to put the game to bed.
"You have to actually make it happen. We have grown because we were able to dominate the game for periods but we didn't capitalise on it.
"That is the next step for us. We also have to learn to consistently eliminate little errors. That is a progression not a negative. We will keep working at it.
"You have to give the opposition credit for scrambling and hanging on. If they had copped a second, their heads might have dropped. At 1-0 it gave them enough to think they were in the game, and they were.
"Give them credit for defending desperately. If we did a bit more it could have been over. We didn't do enough."
The Jets, after a dominant opening 45 minutes, were slow out of the blocks in the second half.
Perth winger Luke Ivanovic broke free from halfway and found Taggart, who peeled off his defender, who was caught ball watching, and stroke a shot into the roof.
The visitors second goal from a mistake by teenager Clayton Taylor.
"Half-time was a good thing for them," Stanton said. "It allowed them to regroup. You have a team who had lost four on the trot and were desperate.
"At half-time you switch off and in the first five minutes you can get caught. It is very common. Last week, we scored after three minutes, we scored again three minutes from half-time, then we scored from the kick-off.
"At 45 minutes, your body knows you are coming to half-time and players switch off. You have to train yourself to not switch off. That is where communication and things on the pitch come into it. At half-time, we mentioned they would come out and change. They capitalised and pounced.
"Ten minutes into the second half, we realised we had to adjust and get in the game. We made some changes and the energy from that gave us a little bit in the end."
Stanton injected Archie Goodwin and Daniel Wilmering, and then Buhagiar and Callum Timmins. Momentum switched again.
In a frenetic finish, Lucas Mauragis and Taylor fizzed shots just wide. Timmins hit the post and Dane Ingham had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down.
Then, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Mauragis, who was outstanding, collected a diagonal pass from Phil Cancar and curled a cross in behind for Buhagiar to side-foot home.
"I had a feeling we might get something and we deserved it," Stanton said. "In the end, luck favours the brave. We made that luck by being persisting and going forward. We made those moments. We kept making them, making them ... They were trying to hang on.
"I was happy for Trent because he has worked really hard this year and hasn't been rewarded. I thought Daniel Wilmering did a brilliant job. He and Lucas worked well. All the subs made a difference."
The point moved the Jets to nine points and on the fringe of the top six.
"I would just like to win at home," Stanton said.
"I am happy with Saturday's performance bar 10 minutes. I was happy with 60-70 per cent against Melbourne City (2-0 loss). Against Wanderers, I was super happy with that performance.
"The points [at home] don't match the effort and the attitude. If we persist, we can make this place a bit of a fortress."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.