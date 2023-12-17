Alysha Collett enjoys day out at Newcastle with winning treble

Alysha Collett, a member of one of New Zealand's great racing families, continued her successful season with a winning treble on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Saturday.
Sister of top Sydney jockey Jason and daughter of trainer Richard, Alysha has ridden 33 winners in the first four and a half months of the season.
Only recently, Collett and her partner, Sky Racing's Luke Marlow, bought a home at Maroubra.
The talented rider was in the punters' good books on Saturday because all three winners were first or second favourites.
Her first winner was Colours Of Autumn, a daughter of multiple group 1 winner The Autumn Sun, in the provincial maiden plate (1350m).
A $1.65 shot, the filly had been unplaced in her three starts but dropped sharply in class. Trained at Hawkesbury by Brad Widdup, Colours Of Autumn settled in fourth place and Collett steered her around the leaders at the top of the straight and she raced away to win by 3.2 lengths.
In the next race, a 1200m maiden handicap, Collett was aboard $3.30 second elect Chief Witness for Everest-winning trainer Joe Pride.
In the small field, Chief Witness settled second last before Collett made her move near the home turn, allowing the three-year-old to stride up outside the leaders.
In his third race start, the winner wore blinkers for the first time and Collett rode him out hands and heels to to hold off the challengers in a close finish.
Sydney Bowler, from the John O'Shea stable, bolted in at double-figure odds on debut at Newcastle on December 2 but he was a $1.75 favourite with Collett aboard on Saturday in the benchmark 64 handicap (1250m).
The three-year-old gelding went back to second last early and it took him the length of the straight to run down Newcastle galloper King's Duty.
The winner is very promising and will appreciate longer trips.
Kris Lees quinellaed the fillies and mares 1200m maiden handicap with promising Imposant and New Zealand-bred Bestower.
Imposant, carrying the colours of Lees-trained three-time group 1 winner Le Romain, is part-owned by his wife, Kristy, and she was resuming.
Ridden by Andrew Gibbons, Imposant had a lovely run one off the fence in fifth place and when she unwound around the 200m point, the filly careered away to win by 2.23 lengths.
Bestower was very strong late and made up many lengths. She is one to follow, particularly over a longer journey.
The Hawkes stable trained the shortest-priced favourite of the day, Botanica, in the super maiden plate (1350m) and punters who took the odds were never worried.
Mitchell Bell had the $1.40 favourite cruising in the lead and he bolted in by 1.62 lengths.
Coffs Harbour trainer Sally Taylor made the long trek with six-year-old mare Tread Softly and she was the second-longest priced victor of the meeting at $17.
Tread Softly was an easy winner of the benchmark 68 handicap with Keagan Latham in the saddle. The winner is unbeaten in two starts since joining Taylor's stable.
The Beaumont track will host the Boxing Day meeting and a big crowd is expected.
