Rosellas one of five sides to open T20 Summer Bash with back-to-back wins

ROSELLAS captain Brad Aldous has praised his team's efforts in the field after opening their T20 Summer Bash campaign with back-to-back wins.
Hosting a double header at Harker Oval, the Rosellas (Wests) successfully defended 6-104 against the Flood (Maitland) and dismissed the Kookaburras (Toronto) for 54.
The Rosellas were one of five sides to twice celebrate victory in Newcastle District Cricket Association's stand-alone tournament, which got underway on Sunday.
Defending champions the Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham), Tom Locker Cup title holders the Sabres (City), the Sea Dragons (University) and the Lions (Merewether) also remain unbeaten.
Aldous pointed out the recovery made by the Rosellas in game one and carrying that momentum into the afternoon fixture.
"Very happy with that [the day]," Aldous told the Newcastle Herald.
"We didn't bat very well the first game, but we bowled and fielded really well. We only made 105 after being 0-50 and cruising. Then the third ball of their innings went over the bowler's head for six so I thought this is going to be a quick one.
"The second game we just took heaps of early wickets and then got them none down."
The Rosellas were fresh from a heavy loss in the two-day competition just 24 hours earlier, forced to stave off an outright attempt, and hadn't registered a win since November 4.
T20 Summer Bash points don't count towards the first-grade ladder.
The Pumas picked up where they left off last season in a bid for more white-ball silverware, easily accounting for the Rebels (Suburban Districts) and Whips (Belmont) at Passmore Oval on Sunday.
Rhys Hanlon top scored with 33 off as many deliveries in a total of 5-119 before taking 2-11. Jet Mason (4-7) helped clean up the Rebels for 79. The Pumas rolled the Whips for 42 after making 3-128.
The Sabres unveiled new county import Danial Ibrahim, who scored 69 runs and took 2-49 combined across two appearances, as they beat the Michael Hogan-led Throughbreds (Hunter) and the Tigers (Wallsend) at No.1 Sportsground.
Angus McTaggart, straight off a 2nd XI debut for NSW, also returned to the Sabres who reeled in Hunter's 7-107 four down in the 14th over and kept the Tigers 23 shy of 145.
The Sea Dragons turned the tables on the Seagulls (Stockton) from a day earlier, enjoying a 32-run win after an outright loss at the same Bernie Curran Oval, before cruising past Maitland's 98.
The Lions beat both the Magpies (Charlestown) and Rebels at Townson Oval.
The Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo) and Wararahs (Waratah-Mayfield) notched up sole wins on Sunday.
