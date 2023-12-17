Newcastle Heraldsport
Full marks for dominant Stockton, outright third at Christmas break

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 17 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Stockton's Adrian Chad took four wickets across two innings. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Stockton's Adrian Chad took four wickets across two innings. Picture by Peter Lorimer

STOCKTON have gone where no other top-four team could go in round eight, taking 17 wickets on Saturday to claim an outright victory before the Christmas break.

