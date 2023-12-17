Full marks for dominant Stockton, outright third at Christmas break

STOCKTON have gone where no other top-four team could go in round eight, taking 17 wickets on Saturday to claim an outright victory before the Christmas break.
The Seagulls dominated from start to finish at Bernie Curran Oval, eventually defeating University by an innings and 73 runs.
NSW Country representative Josh McTaggart (5-24) picked up another three wickets on day two as University, who resumed at 3-6 and trailing Stockton's declaration by 354 runs, were dismissed for 81.
The Seagulls enforced the follow on and, despite a better showing of 206 in the Sea Dragons' second innings, Bush Blues skipper Nick Foster (4-45) helped make sure the visitors didn't have to bat again.
Adrian Chad and Nathan Hudson collected eight wickets between them across both digs.
Stockton (38 points) stand alone in third spot on the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade ladder with Foster saying that "puts us in a good position now".
City, Charlestown (44) and defending premiers Wallsend (35) were all in pursuit of maximum points but were staved off by Toronto, Waratah-Mayfield and Cardiff-Boolaroo respectively.
Lower-order quartet Josh Brown, Rohan Power, Cooper Harridge and Xavier Vile added a combined 26 runs to Toronto's second-innings total of 8-131 at No.1 Sportsground but, more importantly, soaked up 226 balls after City declared 37 ahead at 5-158.
Charlestown, resuming 21 in front, were all out for 209 and only made three more breakthroughs against hosts Waratah-Mayfield (133, 3-107) on day two.
Wallsend held a 273-run advantage after declaring 4-194 second-time around and had Cardiff-Boolaroo 8-157 when stumps were called at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday. Jacob Page finished with match figures of 8-58.
Merewether (28) and Hamwicks (28) jumped into a share of sixth after successfully chasing down Belmont and Wests respectively.
The Lions lost just four wickets reeling in Belmont's 160 at Cahill Oval while the Pumas pushed on without reward after a century stand from Rhys Hanlon (71) and Ben Balcomb (38) initially steered them past Wests' 144.
LADDER: City, Charlestown 44; Stockton 38; Wallsend 35; Cardiff-Boolaroo 29; Merewether, Hamwicks 28; Wests 25; Waratah-Mayfield 22; Belmont 20; University 18; Toronto 5.
