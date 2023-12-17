Newcastle Herald
Jets coach calls for protection of creative players

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 17 2023
Jets attacker Reno Piscopo lays prone on the ground after being injured in a late take against Perth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
FRUSTRATED Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton has questioned whether someone has to suffer a serious injury before match officials start protecting creative players in the A-League.

