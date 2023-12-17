Jets coach calls for protection of creative players

FRUSTRATED Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton has questioned whether someone has to suffer a serious injury before match officials start protecting creative players in the A-League.
Reno Piscopo had to be replaced and is in doubt for the Jets' trip to Adelaide after damaging his ankle in a late challenge from Perth midfielder Giordano Colli in the second half of the 2-all draw on Saturday.
The ball was well gone when Colli stamped on the ankle of Piscopo, who had to be assisted from the field. Colli was given a yellow card.
Piscopo had a target on his back from kick-off.
It was a similar story in the 3-0 win over Wellington where Alex Rufer made it a mission to crunch the silky-skilled playmaker every time he had possession.
"I'm disappointed," Stanton said. "There is not enough protection for Reno. Last week they tried to kick him off the park. We need to protect players who can be creative. Reno limped off. I'm hoping he is all right. He will become even more resilient if he is going to get kicked every week.
"Clayton Taylor nearly got cut in half when he got into the box last week. We got a penalty but if he gets carried off on a stretch and he is out for six months because he has done his knee ... there has to be serious looks at the way players are challenged."
Taylor, like Piscopo, has been on the end of rough house treatment in an attempt to lessen his influence.
Saturday was a roller-coaster affair for the teenage rookie.
He gave the ball away for Glory's go-ahead goal and missed a couple of gilt-edged chances.
However, the attacker kept being aggressive.
"He didn't go into his shell," Stanton said. "That is what I like about him. He made one mistake. I accept that. I still want him to be brave and do things. He is going to be up and down. He has only played eight games in the league. He has excited people and is only going to get better."
******
ON RENO
I'm disappointed. There is not enough protection for Reno. Last week they tried to kick him off the park.
We need to protect players who can be creative. I was disappointed that he didn't get protected today.
THINK CHALLENGE SHOULD HAVE BEEN RED - Susjnar made at least 4 fouls - no card, Card earliet
We had a body clash early in the game from two players running from distance watching the ball and run into each other. Our player gets the yellow card.
They clean up a creative player that is dangerous and nothing happens. It's play on.
I don't know what the rules are. I trust the referees that they will make the right decisions.
I'm not saying that didn't do a good job. I'm just disappointed.
INJURY SERIOUS
I need to speak to the medical team. He limped off. I'm hoping he is alright. he will become even more resilient, if he is going to get kicked every week.
I'm just disappointed. We need to protect creative players.
Clayton taylor nearly got cut in half when he got into the box last week.
We got a penalty but if he gets carried off on a stretch and he is out for six months because he has done his knee, ... they has to be some serious looks at the way players are challenged.
ON CLAYTON - rollercoaster night - mistake , missed couple of chance but he kept going.
He didn't go into his shell. That is what I like about him.
He made a mistake. I told him to change sides of the field. He should have played a short pass and then changed sides and provoked something closer to the ball.
He didn't go into his shell. That is what I like about him.He made one mistake. I accept that. I still want him to be brave and do things. He does it all the time. That is no problem. He is going to be up and down. He has only played 8 games in the league.
He has excited people and is only going t get better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.