Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Nathan Doyle double continues flying start to season

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 17 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Doyle. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club
Nathan Doyle. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle rose to equal fifth in the NSW premiership after adding a first city Saturday double at Randwick to his scintillating strike-rate this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.