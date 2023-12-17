Trainer Nathan Doyle double continues flying start to season

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle rose to equal fifth in the NSW premiership after adding a first city Saturday double at Randwick to his scintillating strike-rate this season.
Doyle, who scored a double at Kembla Grange on Thursday, had victories with Boston Rocks and Dalaalaat on Saturday to go to 33 winners in 2023-24 at a winning strike-rate of 24.6 per cent. He sat beside Godolphin's James Cummings and Sydney's Bjorn Baker on wins after four and a half months of the season.
Doyle, who has trained quinellas in town twice, was thrilled with the day out.
"They were in their right races, so they just needed a bit of even luck and we got the right rides and right results, so it was good," Doyle said. "I can't complain. We've only got 40 in work so to be equal fifth in the NSW premiership, it's a good start."
Boston Rocks made it three wins in four starts for Doyle with his first success in town. He raced just off the leaders in the 1100m benchmark 72 handicap before edging out Baker-trained Infatuation by half a length. Doyle will now head to the Gosford Guineas (1200m) with Boston Rocks on January 1.
"He gets around Gosford well and it looks a nice target race, a listed three-year-old restricted race this time of the year," Doyle said.
"He's going to draw plenty of improvement out of that first-up run fitness-wise and it looks an obvious target.
"He got into a nice spot, but he was chasing a hot speed off one trial so he did a terrific job to pick them up, and [jockey] Tim [Clark] also said he floated once he hit the front. He thought it was job done. He's still a young horse learning on the job, so he's going to improve every time we step him out."
Dalaalaat had a similar run in the benchmark 78 handicap (1200m) before holding out Cummings-prepared Contemporary by a head. The seven-year-old has won two Midway Handicaps on city Saturday cards but it was his first victory in $160,000 open benchmark grade.
"It was a tough win carrying 60.5 kilos," Doyle said.
"He's been knocking on the door and it's a great group of owners who deserved a city win at $80,000 in prizemoney. For a $40,000 Digital Inglis purchase, he's now won $420,000 for them, so they've had a good time.
"He'll probably go to a benchmark 88 handicap in three weeks over 1200."
At Eagle Farm, Scone trainer Brett Cavanough scored a narrow win with Indifference.
AAP reports: Damien Oliver enjoyed a fairytale end to his 35-year career in the saddle, winning his farewell race in stunning fashion.
The 51-year-old rode Munhamek to an extraordinary victory in the Damien Oliver Gold Rush at Ascot Racecourse in Perth on Saturday.
Originally from Western Australia, Oliver celebrated a famous win in front of friends and family.
It capped a perfect day for Oliver, who won the final three races he contested after earlier wins aboard Devine Belief and Magnificent Andy at Ascot.
"I couldn't think of a better way to finish it," Oliver said.
"It was death or glory at the top of the straight.
"I had a bit of confidence in this horse, he could take the gaps when they come.
"It's a great win, an unbelievable feeling. I couldn't think of a better way to finish it off."
Oliver was denied a record-equalling fourth Melbourne Cup win when he rode Alenquer in last month's famous 3200m race at Flemington.
He conceded it had been a "long farewell", but took the spotlight for the sake of promoting the sport.
"All this attention is not really my area, but I understand it," Oliver said.
"It's been overwhelming, but the crowd here at Ascot, what a wonderful reception.
"I think it's the biggest crowd I've seen here - the applause and the roar for those last three winners, I'll never forget it."
