Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

$22k payout to student over University of Newcastle privacy breach

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$22k payout to student over University of Newcastle privacy breach
$22k payout to student over University of Newcastle privacy breach

THE University of Newcastle has been called out over an "egregious'' breach of privacy and the use of internal policies to avoid its legal obligations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help