Redhead's Daniel Collins 12th after first stop of ironman series

Redhead's Daniel Collins was 12th on the standings after mixed results on the opening weekend of the national ironman series at Manly.
Collins, who finished 10th last summer to narrowly requalify, was seventh in round one on Saturday in the EnduroSurf format, which is a 40-minute, M-shaped course race.
On Sunday, he was 16th after being among the first eliminated in the Survivor round. Six of the 20 athletes are culled after the first race, then the top eight from race two make the final. Collins was 10th heading into the closing board leg in race one after a strong swim, but he lost ground and was edged out in a bunched finish.
Ali Day and Joe Collins led the series after a win and a runner-up each on the weekend. Lana Rogers led the ironwoman after winning on Saturday and finishing second to Georgia Miller on Sunday.
The series continues with double rounds at Maroubra and Kurrawa in the new year.
