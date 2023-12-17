Newcastle Herald
Ben Jeffries firms as likely new coach of Knights' NRLW team

By Robert Dillon
December 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Ben Jeffries
SPECULATION that Ben Jeffries is the favourite for the vacant Newcastle Knights' NRLW coaching job is only likely to intensify after he parted company with North Queensland Cowboys over the weekend.

