Ben Jeffries firms as likely new coach of Knights' NRLW team

SPECULATION that Ben Jeffries is the favourite for the vacant Newcastle Knights' NRLW coaching job is only likely to intensify after he parted company with North Queensland Cowboys over the weekend.
Jeffries, who coached the Cowboys last season in their inaugural NRLW campaign, exited within days of reports surfacing that he was a front-line contender to take over Newcastle's reigning two-time champions.
The Knights are still yet to announce a successor for Ronald Griffiths, who after steering their women's team to two titles will assume the reins of their NSW Cup outfit next season.
The Cowboys said in a statement that Jeffries has been released "effective immediately".
"We would like to thank Ben for his service to the club through his roles as both elite-pathways coach and most recently NRLW head coach," Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said.
Knights football director Peter Parr told the Herald on Friday that "no final decisions had been made" about the incoming NRLW coach and it would "not be appropriate for me to discuss any potential candidates".
Jeffries' background suggests he would be a good fit for the Newcastle job.
The Foster product played lower grades for the Knights, before linking with St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers.
He appeared in 28 NRL games before a 10-season, 240-game stint in the English Super League. After returning from England, he played for Kurri in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
