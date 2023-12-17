Rickie Alchin young gun Collective Works on track in Newcastle final

Menangle trainer-driver Rickie Alchin expects to set Collective Works for next year's Queensland winter carnival after he cruised to victory in the $19,992 Maiden Muster Final at Newcastle on Saturday night.
A $1.80 favourite, Collective Works came from midfield before the home turn and quickly rounded up the leaders on the way to an 8.6 metre win in 1:54:7.
Greg Coney-trained Carmelite was second, just in front of fast-finishing Still Rollin, which is owned by race sponsor Aaron Goadsby, of Goozdolphin Racing.
Collective Works' dominant heat and final wins came seven months after he was spelled with knee problems. The two-year-old had broken and been unplaced in his first starts.
"He wasn't ready as an early two-year-old," Alchin said.
"We always thought he had ability and we spelled him and brought him back, and just the timing of this race fitted in really well.
"He had a bit of third carpal, which is quite common in young horses' knees. They are in a bit of pain but three or four months off usually allows their bones to harden, so we did that, and now he's a good little racehorse.
"He's gone out for two weeks now and then we'll bring him back and maybe take him to Queensland for the winter carnival."
Alchin had a training double on the night when Sugar For My Honey won the marathon pace (2550m).
"She hadn't won for a while but young Tom Callaghan drove her well and confidently," he said.
"He put her into the race and she won quite well. She's actually in foal so she's off to be a mum very soon.
"Hats off to Aaron Goadsby and Goozdolphin, and the Newcastle club for putting on a maiden series with such good prizemoney because the maidens usually get the bottom end of the stick."
