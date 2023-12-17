Newcastle Herald
Rickie Alchin young gun Collective Works on track in Newcastle final

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
December 17 2023 - 7:49pm
Rickie Alchin and Collective Works on Saturday night. Picture NHRC
Menangle trainer-driver Rickie Alchin expects to set Collective Works for next year's Queensland winter carnival after he cruised to victory in the $19,992 Maiden Muster Final at Newcastle on Saturday night.

