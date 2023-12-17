A-League Women: Lauren Allan stars as Newcastle Jets down Western United 4-2

Two goals and an assist from Lauren Allan have helped Newcastle send off Matildas star Emily van Egmond in style with a 4-2 win over Western United on Sunday at No,2 Sportsground.
Allan scored the opener and the final goal for the Jets as well as setting up Van Egmond for their third in the end-to-end round eight A-League Women contest.
The win lifted Newcastle from 10th spot to inside the top six on 10 points ahead of Western United on for and against.
Van Egmond, in the fourth and final game of her stint back at her home club, put the Jets ahead 2-1 in the 62nd minute with a side-foot finish off an Allan cutback.
The visitors hit back just two minutes later when Stacey Papadopoulos fired a shot from the top corner of the penalty area to score her first A-League goal
A sensational first-time shot from Sarina Bolden, off a Van Egmond ball in behind, to chip United keeper Hillary Beall in the 69th minute put the Jets back in front.
Allan then scored again in the 74th minute when she headed in Lorena Baumann's cross to the back post for 4-2.
Allan was a threat throughout the game.
She was wide with a lunging attempt down the left side of goal in the seventh minute and she forced a parry over the crossbar by Beall in the 11th, after Philippines international Bolden's quick through ball put her in space.
The pair combined again in the 25th minute in almost identical fashion but Allan this time went low with her shot to beat Beall and put the Jets ahead.
Newcastle looked to have scored a fifth goal late but substitute Melina Ayres' shot off a defender was ruled out for offside. Ayres (hip injury) made her first appearance since round two.
Western United chances were few and far between before the break but they had a great opportunity when Hannah Keane's pass put Mel Taranto one-on-one with Izzy Nino only for her to put the shot wide.
United equalised in the 54th minute via a penalty from Chloe Logarzo after a mistake from NIno.
Keane made a long run into the Jets box before the American keeper made a diving attempt to gather the ball at the right edge of the area, but she only collected the attacker's legs.
AAP reports: A super strike from Rebekah Stott lifted Melbourne City to the top of the A League Women's ladder, earning them a 1-all away draw with Central Coast in Gosford on Friday night.
The start of the game was delayed for half an hour due to a power outage, before the crowd of 1273 witnessed an end-to-end contest.
Rola Badawiya put the Mariners ahead in the 53rd minute when she netted with a well-executed shot over City goalkeeper Lysianne Prouix after being put through by Isabel Gomez.
New Zealand international Stott pulled City level In the 78th minute with a left-foot curler from just outside the penalty area, her first goal since March 2020.
The draw moved City one point above Perth into outright first and lifted the Mariners three places to seventh.
On Saturday, Melbourne Victory eased past a 10-woman Canberra United 2-0 to jump into third on the table, as Wellington slipped to a 2-1 loss to Adelaide United.
Victory capitalised on a rough day out for Canberra goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, who fumbled McKenzie Wienert's 28th-minute long-range strike over the line, then received a straight red card in the 50th minute.
Kurea Okino scored her third goal in as many games in the 57th minute to all but seal three points.
Melbourne City (17 points) remain top ahead of Perth (16), who hosted Sydney FC on Sunday night, with Victory (14) and Wellington (13) rounding out the top four.
