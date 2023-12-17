Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League Women: Lauren Allan stars as Newcastle Jets down Western United 4-2

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 17 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 7:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets celebrate Lauren Allan's first goal on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Jets celebrate Lauren Allan's first goal on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Two goals and an assist from Lauren Allan have helped Newcastle send off Matildas star Emily van Egmond in style with a 4-2 win over Western United on Sunday at No,2 Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.