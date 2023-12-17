Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights coach Adam O'Brien delighted with pre-season preparations

By Robert Dillon
December 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam O'Brien. Picture by Simone De Peak
Adam O'Brien. Picture by Simone De Peak

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has declared his players are in the best shape since he arrived at the club as they prepare to build on their high-flying finish to last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.