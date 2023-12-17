Knights coach Adam O'Brien delighted with pre-season preparations

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has declared his players are in the best shape since he arrived at the club as they prepare to build on their high-flying finish to last season.
"It's probably the happiest I've been driving out of the joint at night and driving into it each day," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"I know I've got a hungry footy team here."
O'Brien is a firm believer that the secret to success is bucketloads of pre-season sweat, and the past two summers would support that theory.
After he steered Newcastle into the finals in 2020 and 2021, his troops endured a frustrating lead-up to their 2022 campaign, which was disrupted by injuries and coronavirus outbreaks.
They subsequently won six games and finished 14th, before returning after that off-season with a burning desire to do whatever was needed to make amends.
After qualifying fifth in 2023 and hosting their first home play-off in 17 years, O'Brien says that the first seven weeks of this pre-season would suggest his squad are ahead of where they were 12 months ago.
"It's been a really good first block," O'Brien said.
"Obviously you have two parts to your pre-season. This first block pre-Christmas, it's about getting them into really, really good physical condition.
"They're nice and fit, they're lifting good weights in the gym. I'm really, really pleased with the state of the squad.
"After we come back from the Christmas break, we'll move into more of a football block, with a camp in Tamworth.
"We'll hit the ground running in January. We're changing the program a bit, especially with our footy field sessions, and I'm really looking forward to it."
Comparing his fifth pre-season at the Knights with the previous four, O'Brien admits he was a hard taskmaster when he first arrived at the club in late 2019, as he tried to instil a steely edge in a roster he had largely inherited. Now, he says, there is less need to crack the whip.
"I don't have to be that coach any more," he said. "The guys are hungry and they come in to rip in each day.
"And we're coming from more confident place. They're coming off a good year and they know there's something about this group.
"And that makes it all really enjoyable."
While senior players are setting the standards and driving the club culture, O'Brien said the other progression from 12 months ago was a settled coaching and conditioning staff.
"I'd say we're ahead of this time last year, in terms of we're not blowing up our footy model," he said. "We're building on it.
"The stability of the coaching staff and high-performance staff is a real advantage, and also there hasn't been a high turnover of players.
"With the way we went about our footy last year, we were really happy with it, so we're not having to reinvent anything ... we know what our identity is.
"Now it's just about making sure we're in the best physical condition to build on that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.