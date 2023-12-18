Stars to shine as The Jack hits new high

THE Jack Newton Celebrity Classic at Cypress Lakes starting Tuesday will be the biggest in the 44-year history of the event - and junior golf and Diabetes research will be the winners.
The Jack, as it is affectionately known, has again attracted some of the nation's biggest names in the sport and entertainment world.
It is the second annual event since the Aussie golf legend's death in April last year.
"We have been blown away by the support," said Clint Newton, who along with wife Carly co-ordinate the event. "It is the biggest event in terms of numbers in the tournament's history.
"It is a couple of years on from the COVID-related issues. People who were not able to come during that time have come back. We have a lot of debutants this year in the celebrity field. Our sponsor book is full.
"The golf absolutely is competitive with bragging rights on the line. Why people have been always passionate about our event is the connectedness and the family feel of the event. Without dad, people have taken on the responsibility of making sure it continues."
Comedians Jimoein and Adam Spencer, musicians Wilbur Wilde and Kram headline the entertainers, many of who are regulars.
"It has become an event that has a great cluster of history and people who have provided many stories in the chapters associated with the Jack," Newton said. "We have some fresh, energetic blood to come through, which is what my job is really about. Making sure that the legacy continues."
Some of Australia's up and coming professionals will contest the 36-hole championship. Amateurs and celebrities will also compete for honours in the tournament which includes a gala charity dinner and Jackie's Long Lunch.
The Jack has raised more than $7 million for Diabetes Australia and junior golf.
"Dad made change a few years ago to ensure funds went towards something related to children and diabetes," Newton said. "We have been part of the ENDIA study which is a research project exploring what causes type 1 diabetes and why it is twice as common as 20 years ago. There is an ever growing rate of children being born with type 1 diabetes where the mother isn't diabetic. It's a huge issue.
"In terms of junior golf, we couldn't be prouder of our foundation. In the last month, we have seen some of our former juniors doing really well on the national and international stage."
Branxton's Cory Lamb is the defending champion in a field that includes Nathan Green, Dimi Papadatos, Blake Windred, Jeffrey Guan and Nikki Barrett.
"Golf in this country is in a really unique place now," Newton said.
"If Dad was still around, he'd be incredible excited where golf is from a participation perspective.
"We will always be very grateful to Peter Senior, Robert Allendy, Stuart Appleby, Brett Ogle, Peter Leonard, Wayne Grady , Wayne Riley and Ian Baker Finch ... all the guys who laid massive foundations for us to build on. The event wouldn't be alive without those guys being as selfless as they were back then. It's a different environment now.
"On the flip side we get to see some of Australia's up and coming pro golfers."
Rugby League immortal Wally Lewis headlines the list of sporting champions that includes Geoff Lawson (cricket), Julian Wilson (surfing), Matt Hall (air racing) and rugby league stars Wade Graham, Josh Moris, Tamika Upton and Hannah and Jesse Southwell.
"Richard Champion is trying to go back to back in the celebrity event," Newton said. "Wade Graham has a new set of Pings. I know Julian Wilson plays well."
A number of JNJG stars, including locals Jye Pickin, Jake Riley, Harry Atkinson and Ella Scaysbrook will tee up.
After being held at Crowne Plaza for a number of years, The Jack is back at Cypress Lakes.
"Cypress came to us and wanted to reunite," Newton said. "They see great value in the event and are looking for a long-term partnership. It's great for tourism and great for the Hunter Valley region."
