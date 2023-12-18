Newcastle Herald
Worker's cottages in inner-city Newcastle sell for almost $2 million

Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic
Updated December 21 2023 - 9:42am, first published December 18 2023 - 12:27pm
23 Bishopsgate Road, Wickham sold at auction for $850,000 with Spillane Property. Picture supplied
23 Bishopsgate Road, Wickham sold at auction for $850,000 with Spillane Property. Picture supplied

TWO side-by-side early 1900s-era worker's cottages were among the properties that sold at auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.

