Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Closing Loopholes Bill a crucial first step to restoring fair go for workers

By Liam O'Brien
December 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major elements of the bill passed with the help of independent senators, including Jacqui Lambie and David Pocock, and the Greens. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Major elements of the bill passed with the help of independent senators, including Jacqui Lambie and David Pocock, and the Greens. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's been a difficult 2023 for workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.