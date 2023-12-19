Gig guide: Rock your way into Christmas with live music

Band+Aid #6 ft. Where's Jimmy, Caveman, Bloody Hell, Les Poetes Pop, Catpiss, Goon Gremlins, Cow Corner - Family Hotel Newcastle
Hyper Destrian, with Hand Models, Urn - Hamilton Station Hotel
Life Is A Cabaret ft. Wayne Rogers - Lizotte's
Bushfire Benefit: Gather Round Fundraiser ft. William Crighton, Melody Pool, McKenzie Lee - Qirkz In The Hunter
A Mitch Capone Christmas - Lizotte's
Poor Kelly, with Crowded Hour Of Power - Royal Oak Hotel
Bushfire Benefit: Gather Round Fundraiser ft. Catherine Britt, Anna Weatherup, The Flattrakkers - Qirkz In The Hunter
Ben Leece & Left Of The Dial, with Jen Buxton & The Slaughterhouse Five, Melvic Centre, Dane Tutty - Hamilton Station Hotel
Pacific Avenue, with Camino Gold, Deadshowws - King Street Bandroom
Aaron Gocs' Big Christmas Comedy - Royal Oak Hotel
Setmeonfire, with Noctica - King Street Warehouse
Drugs In Sport - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Slim Jimz, with Elestial - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Carrodise Festival ft. Boo Seeka, Rum Jungle, The Appointments, Trip Fandino, Elestial - Earp Distilling
Beddy Rays, with The Terrys - King Street Bandroom
Fear Like Us, with Jay Whalley, Amends, Exit Mould, Daisy Chain - Hamilton Station Hotel
Loons, with Lost Plaza, Foreign Horror - King Street Warehouse
Rhythm At Dusk ft. Daydreaming, Soundsytem, Saylor and The Flavor, Anika, Daniel Hallet, B2B, Weis, M A R N I E, Someone's Friends, Smilez, Shuvcheck, Midway, Mates Rates - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Slow Cinema, with Bonnie, NTL Landmarks - Royal Oak Hotel
Camino Gold, with Tommy Gunn - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Dragon, with Pete Drummond - Lizotte's
Thirsty Merc - Toronto Hotel
Boxing Day Party ft. Big Wett, Keli Holiday, Benson, Nyxen, Pirra, Lupo.Theboy & more - King Street
