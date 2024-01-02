NEWCASTLE emerged as a hot spot for high-end sales in 2023.
From luxury beachfront homes to a penthouse apartment, multi-million dollar prices typically reserved for the Sydney property market were recorded across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
In total, 11 homes pulled in sales in excess of $5 million including the most expensive home in the region at 8 Berner Street in Merewether.
Here are the top five sales of the year:
The luxury beach house at 8 Berner Street was snapped up by a family from the Newcastle area for $11.05 million three-and-a-half years after it was constructed.
It topped the previous suburb record of $10.25 million set in Merewether in May 2022 following the sale of a house around the corner on John Parade.
The whopping sale not only broke the suburb record in Merewether but it also achieved the highest sale price for a residential property in the Newcastle region.
Selling agent and Salt Property director Lyndall Allan said the property attracted local, state and international interest with inquiries from Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, the US and Singapore.
"I love that a local buyer is going to get to enjoy such a spectacular property," Ms Allan said following the sale.
A benchmark was set for the top apartment sale in Newcastle after a penthouse at Newcastle Beach sold for a huge sum, achieving the second most expensive residential sale in 2023.
The luxury three-bedroom apartment at 42/7 King Street in the Royal Apartments development broke the record as the most expensive existing apartment in Newcastle.
The sale price was undisclosed, however, it was understood to have topped the previous record of $8.3 million set in September 2022 following the off-market sale of a penthouse at 801/1 Scott Street in Newcastle East.
Listing agent Anthony Merlo didn't need to look too far for the buyer - the purchaser lived in the sub penthouse apartment directly below.
"It was the only property they would have ever contemplated buying, as they dearly adored their current northeast facing sub penthouse but the opportunity to gain more space for their growing family could not be passed up," Mr Merlo said.
Berner Street recorded two significant sales in 2023.
In April, a luxury home at 3 Berner Street sold for an undisclosed sum understood to be in excess of $8 million.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home sold after eight days on the market with Presence Real Estate listing agent Natalie Tonks.
She took over the listing from another real estate agency in Newcastle after it failed to sell after almost four months on the market.
Designed in 2009 by EJE Architects and renovated in 2016, 3 Berner Street set the street record when it was last sold in September 2015 for $4,025,000.
With views across Dixon Park Beach, the property included a heated in-ground pool and luxury features throughout.
Bar Beach is the most expensive suburb in the Newcastle, with a median house value of $2.03 million.
Homes in the beachside pocket command a high price tag and a benchmark was set in November following the sale of an art deco home at 2 Bar Beach Avenue.
Natalie Tonks from Presence Real Estate oversaw the sale which fetched $7.050 million and set a suburb record in the process.
A family from Newcastle are the new owners and plan to demolish the existing house to build their "dream home", according to the agent.
The price topped the previous record of $6.9 million set in July last year following the sale of a modern five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 96 Memorial Drive.
Merewether's reign as one of Newcastle's most sought-after suburbs continued following the $6.11 million sale of a renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with ocean views at 9 Janet Street.
The huge sale price placed it as the second most expensive property on the street behind the house at number 12 which sold for $6.85 million in March last year.
Selling agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property said two buyers competed for the property which was sold prior to auction to a family from Newcastle.
"We had quite a number of enquiries on the property which was mostly from local buyers looking to upgrade," Ms Allan said.
The 1960s bungalow had undergone a modern renovation and extension that included the addition of an in-ground swimming pool and cabana with a built-in barbecue, kitchen and fireplace.
187 Bruce Street, The Junction, $5.77 million in September (Salt Property)
17 Livingstone Street, Merewether, undisclosed $5 million-plus in September (Presence Real Estate)
38 The Terrace, The Hill, undisclosed $5 million-plus in March (Presence Real Estate)
3 Cliff Street, The Hill, $5.4 million in July (Green St Property)
75 Marks Point Road, Marks Point, undisclosed around $5 million in September (Belle Property)
19 Curry Street, Merewether, undisclosed $5 million-plus in March (Presence Real Estate)
54 Addison Road, New Lambton, undisclosed sold within $4.75m to $5m guide in November (Presence Real Estate)
98 Government Road, Nords Wharf, $4.4 million in October (One Agency Eastlakes)
15 Durfold Street, Dudley, $4.4 million in July (Belle Property)
112 Bar Beach Avenue, The Junction, $4.375 million in September (Presence Real Estate)
17 Kitchener Parade, The Hill, $4.3 million in July (Green St Property)
27 Chelston Street, Warners Bay, $4.3 million in May (Belle Property)
47 Cockburns Lane, Cardiff Heights, undisclosed sold within $3.75m to $4m guide in November (Harcourts Newcastle)
