Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The top residential sales in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in 2023

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated January 3 2024 - 11:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The penthouse apartment at 42/7 King Street in Newcastle which sold for more than $8.3 million in November. Picture supplied
The penthouse apartment at 42/7 King Street in Newcastle which sold for more than $8.3 million in November. Picture supplied

NEWCASTLE emerged as a hot spot for high-end sales in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.