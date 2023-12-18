Jets to discuss van Egmond's future after China trip

NEWCASTLE Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske will meet with Gary van Egmond this week to discuss the coach's future at the club.
Van Egmond returned on Saturday from a whirlwind trip to China, where he explored a job opportunity involved with the national women's youth program.
The experienced mentor, who also heads the Jets academy, flew out the previous Sunday. While in China he underwent an interview and conducted team training sessions.
He was back in Newcastle in time to guide the Jets' women to a 4-2 win over Western United two days ago, which moved them into the top six. Next is a trip to Wellington and a clash against Phoenix on Saturday.
Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that he had not had a chance to sit down with van Egmond because he has been busy negotiating with prospective buyers about the potential sale of the club.
"Gary coached the women's team to a good win on the weekend," Mattiske said. "He will meet with the club this week to provide us with an update on the trip and talk through where he is at."
Van Egmod told the Herald from China on Friday that no deal had been done.
"It's been a case of just coming over here and feeling it out then I'll get back and they'll have some ideas and I'll have some ideas and we'll sort of go from there," van Egmond said.
The 58-year-old, who is in his first full season at the helm of the Jets women, was approached last month about the position in China and has since been in talks with the Asian powerhouse.
The China role is likely to start early in the new year in the lead-up to women's under-20 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan in March.
Van Egmond is contracted to the Jets until the end of the A-League season in May and the club might feel entitled to ask for a transfer fee for an early release.
Mattiske has been working in conjunction with KordaMentha on the sale of the club.
The financial advisory firm took over the sale process in October, with the aim to have a deal in place with new owners by Christmas.
"We have had some positive discussions around the future of the club," Mattiske said. "We remain confident that we will be able to reach a conclusion before the end of the year."
The Jets have been bankrolled by the owners of four rival clubs since previous owner Martin Lee had his A-League license stripped in January 2021 over unpaid debts and lack of investment.
The arrangement was always a temporary measure, with the aim of building the club up and on-selling to a permanent owner.
The Herald has previously reported that the price tag for the Jets is about $15 million.
The Jets have suffered significant financial losses in the past three seasons.
The collapse in October of the sale of Perth Glory to a Primeland Group-led consortium, headed by Melbourne property tycoon Robert Brij, is understood to have impacted the market.
KordaMentha are also conducting the sale process of the Glory, which is in receivership.
