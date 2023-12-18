Branxton bomber on track for shot at back-to-back titles

BRANXTON professional Corey Lamb is much better prepared for his title defence at the Jack Newton Celebrity defence than his maiden appearance.
Last year, Lamb was about to go Christmas shopping when he received a phone call from tournament organisers offering him a spot if he could get to the course in an hour.
He did and carded rounds of 66 and 68 at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley to finish at eight under and win by a stroke.
The then 20-year-old was tied with Nikki Barrett, who was in the clubhouse at seven-under, going up the par-five 18th and produced two amazing shots under pressure to walk off with a birdie and victory in the $25,000 championship.
It was the second straight year Barrett had been runner-up.
This year, not only is Lamb a confirmed starter, he works in the pro-shop at Cypress Lakes and plays there regularly.
"I have been putting in a lot of work and I'm really keen to play well," Lamb said.
"It would be great to go back to back, especially with what Jack and the foundation did for me coming through the juniors.
"I have been playing really good around Cypress. I played the longest day charity event and had 27 under for the four rounds. That was on the Monday, then I played in the comp on the Wednesday and had seven-under.
"The course is in really good condition and it should be a really good couple of days."
Some of Australia's up and coming professionals will contest the 36-hole championship. Amateurs and celebrities will also compete for honours in the tournament which raises money for junior golf and diabetes reserach.
Lamb and Barrett head a strong long local contingent that includes Nathan Green and Brendan Smith.
"There are a few good names in it," Lamb said. "Hopefully I play well and it get a bit of confidence heading into next year. There are about seven [Australasia Tour] events left. I'd really like to come in the top 30 in the order of merit. The top 50 gets you your card.
"I have the Heritage Classic in early January, which is the start of four in a row in Victoria. There are a couple of TPS events and the Victorian Open. Whether I get into them, I'm not sure."
Lamb is currently 51st in the order of merit.
** Nelson Bay teenager Amy Squires has received a late invite for the prestigious Master of the Amateurs to be played at the Southern Golf Course in Melbourne from January 9-12. Ella Scaysbrook is also in the women's field.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.