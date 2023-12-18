Newcastle's Paul Dearing elevated to Hockey Australia 'legend'

NEWCASTLE'S Paul Dearing has officially joined the likes of Rick Charlesworth, Rechelle Hawkes and Alyson Annan as a Hockey Australia (HA) legend.
Dearing, late Kookaburras goalkeeper and two-time Olympic medallist, has been elevated in status and now sits alongside a select group, which also includes Sharon Buchanan and Julian Pearce.
HA recently made the announcement as part of the national sporting body's hall-of-fame induction for 2023, with committee chair Richard Aggiss acknowledging Dearing.
"I would also like to commend Paul Dearing who was selected as a legend due to his contribution to hockey," Aggiss told HA media.
"Legendary status goes beyond performance to recognise character, reputation and sportsmanship so Paul is very fitting in this regard."
Dearing, who played 69 internationals between 1963 and 1972, was one of the original HA hall-of-fame inductees in 2008.
"Widely considered as one of the toughest players to play for Australia, his fierce defence of the goals is legendary, in an era of limited padding and protective gear," according to his HA biography.
"Paul was one of the first international goalkeepers to run out when defending penalty corners, his heroics becoming part of Australian hockey folklore together with his training regime, often seen running 440 yards in his pads and full playing gear."
Dearing attended three Olympic Games, claiming bronze in Tokyo in 1964 and silver in Mexico City in 1968. He was named in the World XI after Munich in 1972.
Dearing died at home in Eleebana in 2015. He was 73.
