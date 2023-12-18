Sangha rests wrist but eyes quick BBL return for Thunder

JASON Sangha looks set to take a precautionary approach to his injured left wrist but hopes to join the Sydney Thunder's Big Bash League (BBL) campaign in Albury this weekend.
The Novocastrian, 24, was cleared of any major damage after undergoing scans last week but likely misses Tuesday night's clash with the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.
"Nothing too serious, scans have come back clear and I'm just managing the wrist for the next few days," Sangha told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"Hoping to be back for not the next game, the game after in Albury."
It's understood Sangha suffered bruising and swelling while training in the nets, struck when attempting to field a ball off his own bowling.
"It was really bad at the start, but it's getting better now. Keen as for the BBL," he said.
Sangha, a former Australian under-19 representative, has gone past fifty just once in 12 digs this summer while playing One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield for NSW.
He was sidelined for a large chunk of BBL last season, recovering from surgery on a broken collarbone.
The Thunder are due to meet the Melbourne Stars at Albury's Lavington Sportsground on Saturday.
A Sydney derby awaits against the Sixers on December 30 before facing the Hurricanes in Hobart on New Year's Day.
