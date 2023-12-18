Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sangha rests wrist but eyes quick BBL return for Thunder

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 18 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle cricketer Jason Sangha batting for the Sydney Thunder. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Newcastle cricketer Jason Sangha batting for the Sydney Thunder. Picture by Keegan Carroll

JASON Sangha looks set to take a precautionary approach to his injured left wrist but hopes to join the Sydney Thunder's Big Bash League (BBL) campaign in Albury this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.