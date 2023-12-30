Newcastle Herald
What made headlines in Newcastle and the Hunter in 2023?

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
December 30 2023 - 9:30pm
THIS year was full of ups and downs for the people of Newcastle. We had big acts visit like Sir Paul McCartney and even bigger weather events, from hail damage one month to fires the next. It was also a year of collective heartbreak, as the community learnt of the Hunter Valley bus crash tragedy. Newcastle Herald was there for every moment. Take a look back at what made headlines in the Hunter this year.

