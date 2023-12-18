Missing divers rescued off the coast at Seal Rocks

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter had to be called in to find two divers missing off the coast of Seal Rocks on the weekend
At approximately 3.30pm Sunday December 17 the rescue team was called to assist NSW Ambulance crews search for two people who had gone diving and not returned.
As the helicopter arrived over the location, the first diver was spotted and teams were able to give directions to rescue boats which retrieved the man from the water.
Following a lengthy search the aircraft located the second diver some distance from the initial location and guided boats to the woman's location where she was recovered safely.
The incident comes after the sixth beach drowning in Port Stephens this year. It has prompted lifesavers to warn people not to swim outside of patrolled times, especially those without surf knowledge.
The 47-year-old man, from western Sydney, died after being caught in a rip at Birubi Beach at Anna Bay at about 6.30pm on Saturday.
The beach was not patrolled at that time.
