Sandy bottom is better than Christmas

The 20-month wait for upgrades to Newcastle ocean baths will soon be forgotten as we plunge back in and dig our toes into its sandy bottom. We will be able to enjoy iconic features such as the slightly modified green bleachers seats, the butcher block, the round art deco stairs and the sandy bottom.
It is great to have lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes confirm that the sandy bottom has been retained. There was some doubt about the sandy bottom when council reports and representatives talked about the sand on the floor of the pool being dependent on inundation.
Fortunately, in the end, the council acknowledged that a 200mm cover of sand would be retained. Well done to everyone involved. I for one cannot wait to shake the sand out of my trunks.
John Tierney's opinion piece ("Working out a way forward for Myuna Bay recreation site", Herald, 8/12), suggests that the independent member for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, 'appears to have changed his mind', and now supports the demolition of the site.
Seemingly, most constituents would prefer the site to be reinstated and upgraded. The original facility was a very valuable and necessary part of Lake Macquarie. With the population rapidly expanding in the Morisset and Cooranbong areas, another matter which, according to a reply I had from Mr Piper's office just before the last state election, the necessary duplication of the Fennell Bay bridge, is not even on the current government agenda. Further, because of what seems to be a lack of adequate planning, bottlenecks at the Speers Point roundabout and approaching Morisset from the M1 motorway need an immediate solution. I query the value of an independent representative for the seat of Lake Macquarie, particularly in light of the fact that the current member is now the Speaker of the House, hardly an appointment that would allow him to "yell and scream" for fair play for his electorate.
I hope that both major parties, Labor and Liberal, offer substantial candidates for the next state election which, unfortunately, is several years away.
The war in Gaza is beyond description in its brutality and futility, but it demonstrates that Middle Eastern wars are caused by religious extremism.
These religions were conceived in the dark ages when any earthquake, eclipse, meteor shower or other natural phenomena was explained away by the priests and shamans as God's displeasure with the population. It was therefore so easy to convince a credulous population that their local religious leader had direct contact with the various gods and was god's agent on earth.
We laugh at the idea that Greek gods would interfere on the battlefield to favour a particular warrior, and we laugh at the Roman idea that the entrails of a chicken would indicate the future prospects of a particular leader.
Religions bring nothing but lies to their adherents and we have now arrived at the point where the world faces continual warfare at the behest of a belief structure based purely on lies and invented miracles.
Originally, of course, these disputes were settled with spears or swords, so comparatively few were killed, but now modern military hardware will convert the hundreds dying into millions.
Your correspondent ("Bowen's power play", Letters, 11/12) quite predictably criticises Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen for voicing the government's opposition to the development of a nuclear energy capacity in Australia.
Your correspondent refers to a pledge to triple the world's nuclear capacity by 2050, signed on the sidelines of COP28 by 22 nations. He fails to mention the 118 nations who pledged to triple the world's renewable energy. He fails to acknowledge the reality that if Australia started now it would not have nuclear capacity before 2040, which would be a bit late to start trying to meet the 2022 pledge by the former Coalition government, continued by the current government, to meet net zero by 2050.
To quote Simon Holmes a Court, clean energy investor and convenor of the Climate 200 group: "It's a pipe dream wrapped in a fantasy accompanied by an illusion".
Dear Prime Minister,
You created a song and dance when Morrison was overseas on holiday. There were bushfires in Queensland and NSW. Morrison immediately returned and visited victims of the fires.
Now we have bushfires ravaging NSW. Where are you? Drinking $500 bottles of wine in safety in WA. Far from the constituents who vote in elections. You may ignore the cost of living, the price of fuel, electricity and gas. How dare you ignore the victims that lost their homes, farmland and buildings?
Labor has proven to be a disaster since you came to power. Are you going to do the right thing?
Wow, the outcry over Usman Khawaja's shoes. It was a simple humanitarian statement, hardly political, not divisive or racist. We've had numerous sporting bodies taking the "knee", protesting in Iran over their laws around homosexuality, and others advocating political views. The recent referendum where sports people were used to promote either side of the argument, is another example. I think cricket's powers that be should look at the meaning of the word political and reassess their reaction.
John Levick ('Talk-back power play,' Short Takes 15/12), wonders if John Laws and Ray Hadley are members of the Liberal Party. Even, if by chance, they are, what has that got to do with the price of fish? John then makes the ridiculous statement that they invite Liberal voters only to bring down the Labor Party. Lastly he says 2HD was once owned by the Labor Party. So what? Sorry John, you've lost me.
Lest it's seriousness be lost in the community's ridicule surrounding the several alleged "nomes de plume" involving the City of Newcastle GM, we must not forget that the central issue is his alleged active interference in political matters. The Local Government Act clearly establishes a wide gap between public servants and politicians, and a precise prohibition on staff entering the political fray. If these other, untested allegations prove true, then it is clear this line has been crossed.
Peripatetic. I guess this definitely fits the work description of Penny Wong. I have learnt a new word this week Michelle Grattan, thank you ('Conflict adds to strain on Labor,' Opinion 16/12). Had to Google it though.
