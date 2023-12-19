Newcastle Herald
Sandy bottom is better than Christmas

By Letters to the Editor
December 20 2023 - 4:30am
The refurbished Newcastle ocean baths. Picture by Marina Neil
The 20-month wait for upgrades to Newcastle ocean baths will soon be forgotten as we plunge back in and dig our toes into its sandy bottom. We will be able to enjoy iconic features such as the slightly modified green bleachers seats, the butcher block, the round art deco stairs and the sandy bottom.

