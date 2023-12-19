Sandy bottom is better than Christmas

Seemingly, most constituents would prefer the site to be reinstated and upgraded. The original facility was a very valuable and necessary part of Lake Macquarie. With the population rapidly expanding in the Morisset and Cooranbong areas, another matter which, according to a reply I had from Mr Piper's office just before the last state election, the necessary duplication of the Fennell Bay bridge, is not even on the current government agenda. Further, because of what seems to be a lack of adequate planning, bottlenecks at the Speers Point roundabout and approaching Morisset from the M1 motorway need an immediate solution. I query the value of an independent representative for the seat of Lake Macquarie, particularly in light of the fact that the current member is now the Speaker of the House, hardly an appointment that would allow him to "yell and scream" for fair play for his electorate.

