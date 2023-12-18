Newcastle Herald
The Christmas day weather forecast is in... it is looking stormy

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated December 19 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club's Santa aka John Mayo from 2022. Picture by Marina Neil
IT IS beginning to look a lot like a stormy Christmas. The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Christmas day forecast and it is looking like thunderstorms and showers could be in store for much of the east coast, including parts of the Hunter.

