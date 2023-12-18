Double demerits hit after worst road toll in five years

Police will swarm roads and airports across the Christmas break double demerit period after the country's road toll hit a five-year high.
A total of 1253 people were killed on the nation's roads in the 12 months to November 30, the Australian Road Deaths Database shows.
This includes the 10 people killed in a bus crash at Greta after a wedding in June.
It is a 6.3 per cent jump on the previous year and the highest 12-month road toll since March 2018.
The state-wide double demerits operation will kick off at 12.01am on Friday, December 22 and run until at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1 2024.
Additional penalties will apply for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers, together with local police across NSW, are enforcing all road-related legislation, including drink and drug driving, distractions, driving tired, and any dangerous driving behaviours which put the safety of road users at risk.
The Australian Federal Police will also be out in force at capital city airports throughout the holiday period.
The AFP will be on alert for bad behaviour, which it warns can lead to bans on travelling and criminal charges.
It comes after 179 alleged offenders were charged with 248 offences at nine capital city airports so far in the current financial year.
