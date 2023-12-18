Doors smashed, employees attacked at Swansea RSL: three men charged

THE doors at Swansea RSL were smashed and employees attacked during a violent incident at the club at the weekend.
About 6.20pm on Saturday December 16, police were called to Swansea RSL on Bridge Street following reports of a disturbance.
At the scene, police were told that a man was directed to leave the premises after displaying aggressive behaviour, to which he complied.
A short time later, an argument broke out between staff and associates of the man who had been directed to leave and as a result, a second man, aged 75, was also directed to leave the premises.
As the man was ejected, two men, aged 37 and 55, allegedly broke through the front doors of the premises, which had been locked, causing them to smash.
The three men then allegedly re-entered the premises through the smashed doors before assaulting two employees.
As a result, a 39-year-old man was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he was treated for injuries including lacerations to his head and a dislocated finger.
The other employee, aged 24, did not report any injuries to police.
Following inquiries, three men were arrested before being taken to Belmont police station.
The 37-year-old man was charged with affray, destroy or damage property, aggravated break and enter with intent - use violence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s).
The 55-year-old man was charged with affray, destroy or damage property, aggravated break and enter with intent - use violence, and common assault.
The 75-year-old man was charged with affray, and excluded person re-enter/attempt to re-enter premises.
All three were granted conditional bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on Wednesday January 24, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.