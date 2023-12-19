Navigating the complex landscape of pornography: A call for open dialogue

Rather than viewing pornography as an inherently destructive force within relationships, we need to explore the ways it can be navigated within the context of open communication and consent. Couples who engage in thoughtful conversations about their comfort levels and boundaries can find ways to incorporate pornography into their relationships in a manner that enhances rather than detracts from their connection. Of course, pornography, for a variety of valid reasons, is not going to be a feature of all intimate relationships but this stance should not preclude it from being a feature in any intimate relationships. The complexities and diversities of our sexual lives means there will never be a universal definition of what constitutes a satisfying healthy sex life and nor should we strive for or try to enforce one.