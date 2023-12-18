Why Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble won't punt on half-measures

TYSON Gamble looks back proudly on 2023 as "the best year of footy I've had", but the feisty playmaker accepts that won't count for much as he prepares for his second season at the Newcastle Knights.
Gamble has worked too hard for too long to surrender the jersey he wore in 24 games last season, including Newcastle's remarkable run of 10 consecutive wins, without putting up a hell of a fight.
And that's exactly what he's expecting, after the arrival of Penrith premiership-winner Jack Cogger at the Knights on a three-year deal.
When it comes to rugby league halves, two's company, three's a crowd, and Cooger's presence will provide Knights coach Adam O'Brien with a genuine alternative to the Jackson Hastings-Gamble pairing that proved so effective last season.
"Last year when I first came down I had to fight for everything," Gamble told the Newcastle Herald.
"Nothing was given.
"And after the club signed Jack Cogger, I'm in the exact same position.
"Nothing is given in this game and that's the way I go into every pre-season. It's something I've done for my whole career so far, and I think that's how it will be for the rest of my career as well."
Gamble, now 27, joined the Knights after appearing in a collective 25 NRL games for Wests Tigers and Brisbane, knowing that he might not get too many more chances to establish himself as a regular top-grader.
Having proved a point, to his teammates, coaching staff, supporters and most importantly himself, he has no intention of resting on his laurels.
"Complacency is the devil in this game," he said.
"In high-performance sports, you've got to be constantly willing to learn and improve yourself.
"If you lose that, you find yourself out of the competition pretty quickly."
Adding to his motivation is the knowledge that he is off contract at the end of next season, so he is effectively playing for his future, as he has done virtually every year since his NRL debut in 2018.
"It can be a cut-throat industry sometimes, professional sport," he said.
"I guess unless you're one of those top 10 or 20 players in the NRL, you might have to bounce around between a few clubs throughout your career.
"This is already my third club now, and I'd really like to be able to settle in and stay long term.
"I feel like I've built a good relationship with my teammates, the coaching staff and the community.
"I feel like I've proved to them that I want to be here.
"I feel really connected and I'd love to stay, but I understand that it's a business and the Knights have to do what's best for them.
"But hopefully the club think I'm a good fit for them, too, and when the conversations start, we can get something sorted out pretty quickly."
Gamble quickly developed into an an adopted crowd favourite at McDonald Jones Stadium, which might not accommodate as many spectators as Suncorp Stadium - his previous home ground - but was packed to capacity for the Knights' last three games of 2023,.
"I'm a little bit biased, but that Newcastle crowd is unbelievable," he said.
"That last home game we played, against Canberra in the finals, that was the best atmosphere I've ever played in front of. Even Joey Johns was saying it was crazy, and he's played a lot of footy in Newcastle.
"That's definitely been the highlight of my career so far. Playing in a game like that, and winning it as a team for our community, it was amazing."
Now the collective goal, he said, is to "take our footy to the next level, and become a premiership team. The first step towards that is to hopefully finish in the top four and give ourselves the best possible chance."
Coach O'Brien, meanwhile, has welcomed the competition between his playmakers.
"With Jack Cogger joining us, as well as Jackson Hastings, Tyson Gamble and even [English import] Will Pryce, we're really fortunate with the depth in our halves at the moment," O'Brien said.
