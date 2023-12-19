Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Abermain rallies for year 6 farewell to go ahead after bushfire disruption

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS Abermain Public School graduate Grace Burford, 12, eagerly discussed outfits and hairstyles with her friends ahead of their year 6 farewell, the last thing she expected was for it all to come to a halt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help