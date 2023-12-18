Greyhounds NSW experiences a year of records and initiatives

Record returns to the sport's participants, a record number of new homes for retired greyhounds, significant investment into infrastructure, and exciting new partnerships both domestically and internationally. The year can only be described as one of continued growth, with success on and off the racetrack.
"It was a milestone year for all participants and stakeholders in our sport in NSW, and one that we are all very proud of," Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay said. "This year, we have seen the highest prizemoney ever paid, the highest returns to participants in other ways, including an increase in travel subsidies, and we have had more dogs rehomed than ever before. Importantly, we have had a dramatic reduction in catastrophic injuries on track, and we have also had a dramatic increase in safety as a result of all the work we are doing."
GRNSW's FY2022-23 Annual Report recently tabled by Minister for Racing, the Hon David Harris, showed 2202 greyhounds were rehomed, and $52.5 million was paid to participants in prizemoney and travel subsidies, more than double the amount just six years ago. Combined returns to clubs and participants grew to $64.4 million in FY2022-23, an increase of 10.8 per cent from the previous year.
Among the major objectives in 2023 was introducing a new greyhound safety and welfare initiative, the Greyhound Care Scheme (GCS 2.0), and exploring new rehoming pathways. The GCS 2.0 launched on July 1, 2023, with two major goals: reduce the incidents of on-track euthanasia and ensure injured greyhounds receive the best veterinary treatment and recovery outcomes.
The scheme sees on-track response teams providing ambulance-style services, a statewide network of highly skilled vet hospitals covering all greyhound race meetings, emergency and orthopaedic surgery at one of GRNSW's participating veterinary hospitals, and owners and trainers can access financial support for the cost of surgery.
Importantly, we have had a dramatic reduction in catastrophic injuries on track, and we have also had a dramatic increase in safety as a result of all the work we are doing."- Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay
In 2023, after an invitation from its rehoming counterpart in the United States - Greyhound Pets of America - a team from GRNSW headed to the US to assess the prospect of supplying greyhounds to US citizens experiencing a shortage of greyhounds for pet adoption. Since then, more than 450 Australian greyhounds have been flown to the US and are now living with loving families.
GRNSW, having partnered with the Australian Federal Police Association and the Police Association of NSW, entered into a partnership with the US Fraternal Order Of Police, to supply greyhounds, including those trained as post-traumatic stress disorder companions, to be accessed by the FOP's members, which total more than 367,000 across 3000 US lodges.
In 2023, GRNSW opened an upgraded track at Muswellbrook, is working on upgrades to tracks and facilities at Lithgow, Taree and Nowra, has major works planned for Goulburn, Wagga and Tamworth, and purchased land for a new site for Dapto greyhound track.
"One of the highlights was being a part of the crowd at Grafton for the Thunderbolt Final in June when they had to shut the gates with a full house. I have never experienced a better atmosphere at a racetrack," Mr Macaulay said.
Forbes-trained super stayer Palawa King has put forward another compelling argument to be seriously considered for the NSW Greyhound of the Year title. The 2023 award will be awarded in February 2024 at a gala presentation in Sydney. Trained by Jack Smith, whose dog Jungle Deuce won the 2021 Greyhound of the Year title, Palawa King took out one of the final Group 1s of 2023 when he stormed to victory in the Bold Trease at Sandown in Victoria on December 2. During 2023, Palawa King also won the Group 1 National Distance Championship Final at The Meadows in Melbourne, the Group 1 Queensland Cup at Albion Park in Brisbane, the Group 3 Origin Distance Final in Brisbane, as well as finishing a close-up third in the $500,000 Ladbrokes 715 at The Gardens, and third in Group 1 Topgun Stayers in Victoria.
Things didn't begin well for trainer Jamie Bush at Gunnedah on December 11 when his greyhound All Class Kev was beaten by a neck in the opening event as a $1.18 favourite. But they soon improved. The other five dogs that Jamie took to Gunnedah all won. Royman, Mick The Master, and Notorious Nigel won races two, three and four, then Goofy Gilligan and Turbo Worm finished the day winning races 11 and 12. Fellow trainer Tania Trappett also went home from Gunnedah, having won three races.
While on recent training achievements, husband and wife Alan and Christine Proctor had a day out at Richmond on December 10. From the six dogs they took to the races, the Proctors won four races and had another of their greyhounds finish as runner-up. The couple's winners were Arthur Or Martha, Ray Of Sunshine, Sam's Away, and Officer Dibble.
They were two of the best bitches on the racetracks in recent times, both winning Group 1s on the same night last year. Now, both have become first-time mums in the past few weeks. At Wentworth Park in August last year, Super Estrella won the G1 National Distance Championship Final and two races later that night, Good Odds Cash won the G1 National Sprint Championship Final. Super Estrella has whelped a litter of five dogs and three bitches by Aston Rupee, while Good Odds Cash has had a litter of 10 pups - two dogs and eight bitches - by super sire Barcia Bale.
Super Estrella raced 70 times, with 33 wins and being placed on another 28 occasions with winnings of $455,420. She remains the Wentworth Park 720m track record holder and won the Group 2 Sydney Cup during her career. Good Odds Cash won 28 of her 59 starts with another 16 placings and amassed $389,580 in prizemoney. She won the Group 2 Richmond Oaks and Maitland Gold Cup and was a gallant second behind She's A Pearl in the 2022 Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg.
Third-generation greyhound trainer Joe Scerri has had a month most of the sport's participants would dream of. After many years involved in greyhound racing, Scerri, from Berkeley, took the plunge into full-time training earlier this year, and with his kennel star Ritza Piper, has soared to great heights.
In November, he won his first Group 1 event when Ritza Piper took out the Topgun Stayers in Melbourne before she was a gallant second to Palawa King in the Group 1 Bold Trease in December. A week later she was back in NSW and blitzed her rivals to win the Group 3 Newcastle Cup at Ladbrokes Gardens. "I can't describe how amazing it all is with her," he said. "It's been an amazing month ... the best of my life. Everything has worked well. I was worried about the travel, the heat, and the change of food coming back home; I worried about everything. I do get paranoid at some stages. I'm always second-guessing myself, but she wasn't worried at all."
Rizta Piper gave her rivals no chance, jumping to the front and racing away for a 5 3/4-length win in a time of 41.43s, just .03 outside Cool Bourbski's Gardens' track record. It was fitting her second biggest win was at The Gardens, as that's where Scerri was when she won Group 1. Scerri sent her to Paul and Dianne Bartolo for the Topgun to save travelling, and that same night, he had a runner, Ritza Piper's sister Ritza Blue, engaged at The Gardens. "I think I deafened everyone at The Gardens cheering for Piper in the Topgun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.