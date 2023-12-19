Alan "Jock" Gollogly remembered fondly as Newcastle racing larrikin

Leading Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has remembered mate, former jockey and media personality Alan "Jock" Gollogly as "the epitome of a racing larrikin" after his death at the age of 72.
Gollogly lost his battle overnight with lung cancer, it was announced on Tuesday.
A grandson of legendary Queensland trainer Fred Best, Gollogly followed in the footsteps of his father, Alan, and uncle, Noel Best, to become a jockey.
The Brisbane apprentices' premiership winner in 1970-71, he claimed the group 1 Doomben 10,000 aboard Fred Best-trained Bengalla Lad in 1972.
In the mid 1970s, he spent eight months riding in Hong Kong with George Moore before moving to Newcastle to chase more opportunities at the invitation of trainer Eric Sandford.
Gollogly came for a one-month trial and never left, going on to ride for many local trainers and capturing a Newcastle jockeys' premiership.
He had more than 700 winners before a melanoma scare prompted his retirement.
After a short comeback, he moved into racing media, where he worked in TV, radio and print.
The Newcastle East End resident had a column in the Newcastle Herald and Maitland Mercury, segment on Prime TV and worked regularly on Sky Racing Radio.
In recent years he worked as a clocker at Newcastle Racecourse for form guide publication The Sportsman, then for Lees Racing from 2020. He also hosted local sports functions while doing guest spots on racing radio and TV.
"He was a bit of a trailblazer with 2KY [radio] mounting yard reports, which is now the norm," Lees said on Tuesday.
"He was nearly the first to do that and he may have been the first to interview jockeys on horseback. He did two Cox Plates, Octagonal with Shane Dye and Saintly with Darren Beadman, in 95-96."
Lees said Gollogly became a popular part of the fabric of Newcastle racing.
"He wore many hats and he's the epitome of a racing larrikin. He's lived a colourful life," Lees said.
"He's one of those characters, a little bit flamboyant, but he was one of those personalities that whoever was around, he'd get to know.
"He's the type of bloke - a typical racing style of person - who could mix with kings and queens, or the handlers of the horses. He could fit into any situation.
"For a person with such a positive attitude to life, it was tough seeing him these last couple of months.
"The fork in the road for a lot of us was Newcastle Cup day. He was bright, bubbly and bouncing around, shaking hands with Damien Oliver and anyone else who was here, but unfortunately his health went downhill after that.
"But he packed a lot in, and there's plenty of stories I can't tell you."
Tributes flowed from racing figures on social media on Tuesday, while the Australian Turf Club announced they will name a race in Gollogly's honour at Randwick on Saturday.
"Jock Gollogly was a unique character who was well known and respected throughout the industry," Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landy said in a press release.
"You would not find a more passionate racing person who possessed a fantastic sense of humour and was a master storyteller.
"Alan's passing is a great loss as he touched so many with his sincerity and compassion. We send our sincere condolences to his family and many friends."
Gollogly is survived by his long-time partner Lindsay Otto, the mother of actress Miranda Otto.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.