Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Alan "Jock" Gollogly remembered fondly as Newcastle racing larrikin

By Craig Kerry
December 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, Australian Bloodstock's Jamie Lovett and Alan "Jock" Gollogly share a laugh at the 2016 Newcastle Cup barrier draw. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, Australian Bloodstock's Jamie Lovett and Alan "Jock" Gollogly share a laugh at the 2016 Newcastle Cup barrier draw. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Leading Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has remembered mate, former jockey and media personality Alan "Jock" Gollogly as "the epitome of a racing larrikin" after his death at the age of 72.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.