Maitland teacher guides HSC students to first place success

A MAITLAND teacher has been recognised for her efforts in teaching Higher School Certificate students who continue to top the state in their results.
OneSchool Global (OSG) Maitland teacher Andra Rensburg has remarkably seen four of her Financial Services subject students achieve first place in the course between 2019 and 2023, with three consecutive firsts since 2021.
At this year's First in Course ceremony, OSG student Taylor Earl, 18 was the high achiever.
Ms Earl is from Albury, NSW and was able to pursue the subject through the OSG remote learning platform, allowing students to access courses delivered from the school's campuses across the state.
Ms Earl said she was pleased to receive the first-place award after seizing the opportunity to study Financial Services.
"I have put a lot of effort in, and to see it bring the results it did is amazing. I found an interest in Finance in my senior years at OSG, so to place first in the HSC examination is really special," she said.
She said Mrs Rensburg was a wonderful teacher who put effort into engaging with students.
"I'm sure that's a key reason why OneSchool students have performed so well in the subject in recent years."
Mrs Rensburg congratulated Ms Earl and said her students' hard work and dedication has led to outstanding results.
"The results of students in this subject in recent years speaks to their passion for the subject, and their eagerness to learn. I am really pleased to have been part of the learning journeys of these students," she said.
"We are very proud of Taylor's accomplishments and are looking forward to seeing what bright future lies ahead."
OneSchool Global Maitland Campus principal Lloyd Thomson commended Mrs Rensburg and her students.
"OneSchool Global aims to provide a learning framework in which our educators and students can thrive, and Andra and Taylor are great examples of the outcomes of this approach."
