Singleton students' self-made Tiny Home sells for $55K

SINGLETON High School students' tiny home has made a big profit with a sale price of $55,000.
Built by year 10 students who were getting away from the textbook and onto the tools, the home was constructed over the past year-and-a-half, with students working on it every Wednesday.
The Tiny Home was auctioned at the high school on Wednesday evening, December 13 with 10 per cent or $5,500 of the selling profits, donated to Singleton Neighbourhood Centre's Open Doors program.
The remaining funds will be recycled back into the school's RIEP (Regional Industry Education Partnerships) program, which allowed the students to facilitate the project and learn workplace skills.
The tiny home was purchased by father-daughter duo Ian and Kristy Hedley who are looking to launch an off-grid eco-tourism site in Mount Thorley.
When the first settlers first came to Singleton, the Hedleys' ancestor was an explorer and was granted a vast amount of land by the king.
With the final 80 acres of property, Ian and Kristy have made the tiny home the first property among eco cabins to provide short-term stay accommodation.
The Hedleys said they loved that the tiny home was built by local students with the support of the local community, and that it will now hopefully stimulate tourism in the area.
Singleton High School head teacher of design, engineering and technologies Jason Kolatchew said he has watched the students grow immensely over the past year-and-a-half.
"They've been building every Wednesday for the past 18 months during school term and they've grown 100 per cent. Of course we'll have mistakes but that's expected - we don't learn if we don't make mistakes," he said.
He wanted to thank the community and trades that have come on board to assist with the project.
