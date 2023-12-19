Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Singleton students' self-made Tiny Home sells for $55K

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SINGLETON High School students' tiny home has made a big profit with a sale price of $55,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.