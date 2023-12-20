Stylish Meribella restaurant opens at Crowne Plaza in Terrigal

The iconic Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific hotel has just opened a new restaurant, Meribella, that appears perfectly suited to the venue.
The first floor restaurant features grand arched windows with views through the Norfolk Pines to the ocean. The high ceilings and large windows in the Conservatory, combined with bamboo furniture, large tropical plants and relaxed colour palette, sets the tone for a chilled but sophisticated dining experience.
"We're offering a contemporary avant-garde menu that features an elegant style of cooking," chef Joshua Mason said.
"With Meribella, we want to create a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the seafood and amazing produce we have here on the Central Coast," said Michael Fantuz, the venue's director of food and beverage.
Meribella's menu includes Mason's signature Wagyu tartare with Parisian dressing and caviar (entree), or his caviar and gold leaf tart. Also noted; comfort foods such as aged duck with beetroot and blackberry, confit pork belly with grilled peach and cauliflower, and hand-crafted desserts like the champagne adn vanilla sponge with mandarin, white chocolate and ricotta.
The three-course menu ($119) features mains of murray cod, aged duck, lamb backstrap, pea and goat's cheese ricotta, or 300g New York steak frites with caper butter;
Hunter wines feature prominently on a tightly-curated wine and spirits menu, include a range of eight Brokenwood whites, eight Brokenwood reds, plus whites and reds from elsewhere in the Hunter, Australia and the world. Chef Mason is also a winemaker, and a range of Ciel wines from South Australia where he worked is also included on the drinks menu. Meribella also has Central Coast spirits, including Moore's Gin from Distillery Botanica at Erina, and Amber Lane whiskey from Wyong.
The next month is the critical period for the Hunter Valley 2024 wine vintage. We are still in with a chance of a great vintage. But much depends on the weather. More rain, yes, but careful what you ask for...
As for what's on offer, Margan Wines Margan Rose & Bramble Rose at $30 a bottle would be a super flavourful, dry beauty for the summer.
Thomas Wines Keeping It Casual Dozen offer for $299 is a thirst-quencher for this time of year, too: 2 x 2023 'Synergy' Semillon, 2 x 2022 'Six Degrees' (off-dry) Semillon, 1 x 2023 'Two of a Kind' Semillon Sauvignon Blanc, 1 x 2022 'Elevage' (desert style) Semillon, 3 x 2022 'Synergy' Shiraz and 3 x 2022 'Two of a Kind' Shiraz.
Under the direction of new owners (Mulpha), Emma's Cottage on Wilderness Road in Lovedale has seen its red vines pulled out - with a greater focus on the white grapes on the property. Among the last of the red wines produced from grapes on the property is their Alter Wines (yes, a new brand) Shiraz Pinot. At $28, it's pretty damned good value for money.
Patrice Newell's Elmswood farm in the Upper Hunter still has some of its sensational garlic available. They have a special offer on now, of approximately 30 smaller bulbs, still with sensibly-sized cloves, per box. The smaller bulbs sprout last, so they will keep even longer into the late autumn and beyond, Newell said.
The deal on the Elmswood website is $50 plus $14.50 postage for the small-bulb pack. Find it on patricenewell.com.au
Newell advises she should have organic olive oil available in May next year. Get on the mailing list to avoid disappointment.
Dave Watkins has been named venue manager of the Rooftop at QT Newcastle. Watkins is a local Novocastrian with over a decade of experience including managing the speakeasy cocktail bar Coal & Cedar.
It has been billed the "summer of spritz" on the Rooftop, with a curated spritz selection featuring Aperol Spritz, Campari Spritz, SKYY Spritz, and non-alcoholic Crodino Spritz. Bar bites for the Rooftop have been crafted by QT executive chef Shayne Mansfield, where signature dishes include; confit duck hotdog, mother fungus mushroom tart and fish wing.
Enterprising publican Dylan Oakes is finally close to opening his small bar project on Hunter Street's West End.
The Beach Hotel at Merewether has signalled it will be open before New Year's Eve after several months of closure for an extensive renovation. It's advertising hot DJs for its NYE party, so expect live music to return with a big bang to the venue.
Congrats to Baked Uprising, which is celebrating 10 years of business.
