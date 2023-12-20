Newcastle Herald
'We've never had this sort of crap around here before': residents blow up about bypass work

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 21 2023 - 7:16am, first published 5:30am
For the past 50-odd years Peter Mullins regarded the dense bushland close to his Rankin Park home as an environmental sanctuary in the midst of suburbia.

