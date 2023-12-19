Crews patrol fireground as region braces for thunderstorms

A DOZEN firefighters were patrolling the scene of the devastating Abermain blaze on Tuesday as the region braced for thunderstorms.
An inferno sparked on Thursday, December 14, destroyed at least two homes and a business in one of the worst bushfires to tear through the coalfields in living memory.
A Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon there were about 12 firefighters patrolling the fireground.
It had scorched 847 hectares of land in the Weston and Abermain areas off Cessnock Road, extending to Kurri Kurri.
The RFS spokesperson confirmed there was no current threat to homes or businesses on Tuesday afternoon and the fire was listed as under control.
"There are 12 firefighters there keeping an eye on things, making sure there are no flare-ups, and patrolling the fireground," the spokesperson said.
"Conditions are quite calm across the fireground."
Parts of the Hunter - including Newcastle and Cessnock - are expecting a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, which the Bureau of Meteorology has warned could be severe.
The RFS spokesperson said crews would continue to monitor conditions and would be on hand to stamp out any hotspots that could reignite.
Two community meetings will be held on Wednesday, December 20, to update residents on fire recovery efforts.
One will be at the Abermain Plaza Hall at 2pm and the other will be at the Kurri Kurri Senior Citizen Centre at 6.30pm.
Members of the RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Services, the state's reconstruction authority, and Cessnock City Council will provide information.
The RFS spokesman again reminded all residents wherever a fire was burning nearby to monitor conditions closely.
Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan in place.
Check the Hazards Near Me app for real-time updates.
On-the-ground firefighters, backed by helicopters from the air, were also patrolling the fireground yesterday, blackening out flames and assessing and felling tree hazards.
The communities affected by the ferocious fire have rallied to support those who lost everything.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.