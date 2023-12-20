Dust suppression crucial to protect residents

On March 8, 2023, my letter "Ensure the rules on dust won't get bypassed" was published regarding the time I spent cleaning both inside and outside of our home to remove black coal-type dust. Our neighbours experience the same problems.
This was never an issue until work on the Jesmond to Rankin Park bypass started. It has been getting worse over recent months as work continues 24 hours a day. Not only is this an environmental issue, it has become a health issue. My wife and myself, along with several neighbours, have needed medical attention for chest infections.
There is still no move by the contractors to apply dust suppression requirements. Unlike private enterprise, these contractors are not required to have dust monitors in Elermore Vale, Rankin Park and Jesmond. These areas are often subjected to the afternoon and evening north-easterly wind, forcing us to close all windows and doors for protection, relying on expensive air-conditioning.
This issue needs to be addressed by the EPA in the interest of community health and wellbeing. I ask families living in these areas who are experiencing the same issues to raise your concerns with either your local MP or this publication to make sure that regulatory authorities enforce dust suppression requirements (as required by the private sector) to ensure a clean and healthy environment until this bypass project is completed.
A big, heartfelt thank-you to the wonderful volunteers at the Lake Macquarie Live Steam Locomotive Society at Edgeworth. We went on their last day of the year, and the kids had a wonderful time riding and watching the miniature trains.
All the hard-working volunteers were polite, happy, nothing was too much trouble. They answered questions and made sure all the kids (and the big kids) had a great time. They keep the place well maintained and pay for the trains to run (no help from the council), operating on donations.
I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and new year. We can't wait for the trains to start again next year. We will be recommending a visit to the trains to family and friends. Thanks for your work and dedication.
Brian Collins ("Real academic riches", Letters, 13/12), is not only selective, but inaccurate about the government's education funding. The figures for independent school funding for 2021-22 show federal funding was $22 billion, of which $13 billion (59 per cent, not 80 per cent) went to independent schools and $9 billion (41 per cent, not 20 per cent) to public schools. However, the states funded $50 billion of which $4 billion (8 per cent) went to the independents, and $46 billion (92 per cent) went to the public sector.
The only 80/20 per cent division I could find was the NSW Schooling Resource Standard that stipulates that private/independent schools should be funded 80 per cent by the feds and 20 per cent by the state - nothing about state schools.
Analysis of the facts shows that the independents with 35 per cent of the students received 24 per cent of the combined funding, whereas the public schools with 65 per cent of the students received 76 per cent of the combined funding. So, it is easy to see who gets the better deal, and why the private school fees can be high - the government funding covers about 50 per cent of their costs, and the parents pay the additional fees, which also cover the extras that the schools provide. And not all independent schools are for the rich - the religious schools (Catholic, Anglican, etc) are included in the independent funding statistics. Also, how Newington College is getting itself out of the 18th century is a mystery. It was established in 1863 in the 19th century. Furthermore, the public high school system was only partially co-ed in the 1960s.
I agree with some of what you say, but using incorrect and not all of the statistics does nothing to promote any cause.
Several writers are saying 'no' to nuclear power because it will take at least 10 years to get up and running. So how much longer before renewable power reaches its targets? A lot longer than 10 years, and it has already taken almost 50 years to reach this stage.
The Snowy 2 project may never be finished, and it's now up to eight years. We still see Chris Bowen with that constant smirk that says "you lot (the voters) know nothing". "Australia will be a renewable power house." I'll tell you what Australia will be: a dumping ground for giant windmills and solar panels.
In response to Stockton barber Danny Everingham (Weekender, NH 16/12) who spoke of John Quinton. He is a hairdresser at Rutherford, part time now after many years of service. Thank you whizzer.
If the Israeli Army are trigger-happy enough to shoot and kill three of their own countrymen, previously held hostage who were waving white flags, what hope do innocent Palestinian civilians have from the indiscriminate slaughters by the IDF in Gaza and illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank?
Wrong, Bob Watson (Letters, 18/12), nowhere have I said that the opposition should oppose every government decision, only the wrong and weak ones, and Labor has made that easy for Peter Dutton recently. He was proven correct on the Voice referendum and he has been proven stronger on border security. All he has to do now is advocate for the removal of the ridiculous ban on nuclear power, so we can have an adult conversation about its merits, and I believe he'll be a winner again.
By presenting the facts in the Letters to the Editor story in such a professional manner, Donna Page has enabled the punters in the Great Court of Public Opinion to make up their own minds, regardless of how the secret enquiry plays out. I think that one can always expect secrecy from City of Newcastle, as experienced by the Supercars debacle, the new office building and any other matters it seems to want to keep from the ratepayers. Journalists such as Donna Page play such an important role in keeping us informed. Keep it up Donna.
Regarding demerit point credits, do I get a one point credit as I have not lost any points?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.