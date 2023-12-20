Dust suppression crucial to protect residents

Analysis of the facts shows that the independents with 35 per cent of the students received 24 per cent of the combined funding, whereas the public schools with 65 per cent of the students received 76 per cent of the combined funding. So, it is easy to see who gets the better deal, and why the private school fees can be high - the government funding covers about 50 per cent of their costs, and the parents pay the additional fees, which also cover the extras that the schools provide. And not all independent schools are for the rich - the religious schools (Catholic, Anglican, etc) are included in the independent funding statistics. Also, how Newington College is getting itself out of the 18th century is a mystery. It was established in 1863 in the 19th century. Furthermore, the public high school system was only partially co-ed in the 1960s.