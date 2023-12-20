Newcastle Herald
Dust suppression crucial to protect residents

By Letters to the Editor
December 21 2023 - 4:00am
Work on the bypass at Jesmond.
On March 8, 2023, my letter "Ensure the rules on dust won't get bypassed" was published regarding the time I spent cleaning both inside and outside of our home to remove black coal-type dust. Our neighbours experience the same problems.

