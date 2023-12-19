Electric push in new homes as plan phases out gas appliances

Newcastle council is looking to phase out gas appliances from new homes as part of changes to the city's planning controls.
City of Newcastle has overhauled its Development Control Plan, introducing a swag of changes detailed in more than 800 pages.
A major feature discussed by councillors was a new requirement for new residential developments to only use electricity, either grid provided and/or on-site renewable, for all internal household energy needs.
"Gas cook tops, ovens or internal space heating systems should not be in any residential development," the control said.
"Electric buildings reduce construction and operating costs through the elimination of gas pipes and metering and ongoing connection and usage charges as well as providing enduring health benefits to occupants."
Seventeen submissions during a recent exhibition of the changes showed support for all-electric buildings.
Climate and health groups 350 Australia, Doctors for the Environment and Healthy Futures were among those who made submissions.
Doctors for the Environment member and University of Newcastle senior epidemiology lecturer Ben Ewald said there were health impacts from home gas usage.
"The flames of a gas stove or heater release toxic chemicals that cause asthma in susceptible people," Dr Ewald said.
"Everyone with a gas stove should open a window or turn on an extractor fan every time they light it.
"Not connecting to gas in the first place is a better option, as all uses of indoor gas now have a better electric alternative."
Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe also supported the requirement, which comes after at least nine other NSW councils approved similar changes.
"The future is electric and it's just so, so important that we don't continue to build new dwellings with gas connections that are going to be sending our citywide's emissions backwards when we're drastically trying to reduce those," she said.
"We don't want people to be building houses that will connect them up with a more expensive energy supply and we know that there are serious health implications with having gas inside the house."
Liberal councillor Callum Pull said he was against placing restrictions on gas usage.
"The reality is that many, many people out in the community absolutely love their gas appliances, absolutely love them," he said.
"As a Liberal, I prioritise freedom of choice and freeing up the market to make sure the people can build the homes that they want and have the lives that they choose to live."
He also criticised the extent of changes to the control plan.
"There was a lot of praise when this one on exhibition about it being 840 pages long," Cr Pull said. "That's 840 pages of regulations that anyone who wishes to build a new home, build a new dwelling now has to sift through in order to be able to build, in our city.
"At a time where we've had unfortunately the state government rip investment out of Newcastle through the Mine's Grouting Fund, it makes it less and less appealing to come here to build in Newcastle.
"More and more regulation does not a prosperous city make."
