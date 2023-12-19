Ninja Warrior turns golf hot shot to lead Jack Newton Celebrity Classic

CHARLIE Robbins was in the celebrity field at The Jack in 2021 after rising to fame on popular TV show Ninja Warrior.
Now Robbins is a chance of winning the whole thing.
The 24-year-old, who turned professional in April, fired a nine-under 63 at Cypress Lakes on Tuesday to lead by a stroke - and he was wearing thongs.
Entering the final round today, junior star Rachel Lee is second at eight under, followed by Nikki Barrett, Jeffrey Guan, Clayton Bridges and Kirt Anthony at seven under.
Robbins, who was dressed for a day snorkelling, carded nine birdies and nine pars in a faultless round.
"I got an invite in 2021 after Ninja Warrior and my fiance Tessa, and I loved the whole charity side," said Robbins, who won Ninja Warrior in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020-21. " We wanted to make this our annual family charity event. Everyone up here is amazing.
"I just went out and enjoyed myself. It was the first time I have played a competitive round in thongs. The golf shoes I normally wear at very flat soled. I had a cowboy outfit planned for tomorrow but I might have to recycle this one."
Boxer Mateo El Tijuanero leads the celebrity field with 53 points in the Irish stableford.
My Kitchen Rules star Luke Stewart is second on 50 points, followed by Patty Welsh (49), Josh Morris (48) and Clint Newton (47).
