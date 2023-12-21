Newcastle Herald
Merewether home with award-winning kitchen set to hit the market.

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated December 22 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:33am
18 Turnbull Street, Merewether earned the HIA Hunter Award for kitchen of the year in October. Picture supplied
A 100-year-old cottage with a Hamptons-inspired kitchen that earned the HIA Hunter Award for kitchen of the year in October is set to hit the market in Merewether.

