Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

No whiff of city's 'stink pipe' as pump station upgrades finish

Updated December 19 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A notorious 'stink pipe' in Newcastle has been upgraded and an odour control unit installed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.