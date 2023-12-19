Bangetta scores fitting victory as Hunter horses dominate card

Newcastle filly Bangetta landed a special victory at Scone to be among five promising Hunter-trained winners on the seven-race program on Tuesday.
The Kris Lees-trained, Dylan Gibbons-ridden Bangetta justified her $2.40 favouritism in the 1400m class 1 handicap to take the lead at the top of the straight and kick clear for a 1.82-length win.
It was a second victory in three starts this preparation for the three-year-old Hellbent filly, which raced in listed company last season and was second to subsequent group 1-placed Miracle Of Love.
Tuesday's win came as the Lees team and the wider racing community mourned the loss of Alan "Jock" Gollogly. The former jockey and long-time media personality, who died from lung cancer at age 72, was also the clocker for Lees Racing.
"I didn't know him long but I'd seen how big a part Jock was of the Lees team, so it's good to get a winner for him," Gibbons told Sky Racing.
"I'm sure he's up there and found a way to put a bet on. Best wishes to his family and everyone at home.
"It was a masterstroke from Kris going up in trip with the blinkers on. She probably overdid it a little bit in the middle stages, and I don't like getting there that early, but she was just that full of running."
Scone trainers otherwise dominated their home meeting with four winners.
Luke Pepper's Tabata Set produced an impressive frontrunning effort in the benchmark 58 handicap (1100m).
Apprentice Anna Roper found the lead from gate 10 and pinched a gap early in the home straight en route to a 0.81-length victory, where she clocked 32.8 seconds for the last 600m.
It was a second win in four starts for the Snitzel filly since her move to Scone from the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace operation.
"That's great and it looked like she could control from the front," Pepper said.
"She's pretty bulletproof, she's got good speed and I think stepping to the 1100 .. she was probably finding the 1000 was a bit short the last couple when they've been up and hammering at her.
"She was able to dictate and give a good kick and the way the track's sort of been racing today, I think it really suited her.
"She's a nippy little thing and she was going around in some serious races in Melbourne before she came up to us. She's done a really good job."
Brett Cavanough's Erelle broke through at her fourth start, in the 1400m maiden, with a strong finish from well back down the centre of the track.
Scott Singleton-trained filly Too Darn Lovely won on debut in the 900m 2YO maiden and Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich-prepared Heika dominated the 2200m benchmark 74 handicap to make it four victories in seven starts.
