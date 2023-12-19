Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Bangetta scores fitting victory as Hunter horses dominate card

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bangetta on Tuesday. Picture Scone Race Club
Bangetta on Tuesday. Picture Scone Race Club

Newcastle filly Bangetta landed a special victory at Scone to be among five promising Hunter-trained winners on the seven-race program on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.