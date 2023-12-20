Call for Upper Hunter Shire Council sacking akin to a political tantrum

The petition at the crux of this issue asked the minister to sack the Upper Hunter Shire Council and appoint an administrator. It received 1201 petitioners, and was tabled by the Greens Member for Balmain, an electorate some 263 kilometres from from the Upper Hunter Shire. But any time the Member for Balmain wants to come on up, please do, we are a good bunch up here in the Upper Hunter Shire, despite what some may have led you to believe.