Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Mansell set for second Australian GP after confirming F3 return in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 20 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter driver Christian Mansell. Picture Dutch Photo Agency
Hunter driver Christian Mansell. Picture Dutch Photo Agency

HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will race a second Australian GP program in 2024 after confirming his Formula 3 return for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.